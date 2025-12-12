Bangladesh Announce February 12 As Next General Election Date

Bangladesh will hold the 13th parliamentary election on February 12, first since former PM Hasina's ouster.
A referendum will simultaneously be held on the voting day.
The banned Awami League has rejected the election schedule.
Bangladesh will hold the 13th parliamentary election on February 12, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin announced on Thursday.
This will be the first election after prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a violent student-led protest in August 2024.
A referendum will simultaneously be held on the voting day to elicit public opinion on a series of reform proposals of the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus-led National Consensus Commission.
“The voting will be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026,” the CEC said.
Sheikh Hasina has warned that holding elections without her party would be "sowing the seeds" of further division, and a large number of her supporters would abstain from voting.
In a statement posted on its X handle on Thursday, the Awami League rejected the election schedule announced by what it called the "illegal government's illegal election commission."
"It is now clear that the current occupying authority is entirely biased, and that under their control it is impossible to ensure a fair and normal environment where transparency, neutrality, and the people's will can be reflected," the Awami League said.
The interim government has banned all activities of Hasina's Awami League under an anti-terrorism law.