Bangladesh: Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death For Crimes Against Humanity

The trial, which began in October 2024 under the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, centered on Hasina's alleged orders for the use of lethal weapons, including helicopters and drones, against unarmed protesters demanding quota reforms and an end to her authoritarian rule. The court detailed evidence from witness testimonies, including protesters who survived shootings, and reports of denied medical treatment, falsified post-mortems, and threats to doctors. "Sheikh Hasina committed crimes against humanity by her incitement, order, and failure to take punitive measures," the judges stated, noting her core committee's explicit motion to deploy lethal force.