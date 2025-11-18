Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

Former diplomat Rajiv Dogra said India has "done the right thing" by sheltering Hasina, describing her as "an important leader, under whose party, Bangladesh's democracy has always prospered". While acknowledging issues towards the end of her tenure, he said she was on the path to "rectify" them. On the strategic implications of the verdict, he said the "impact is certainly not very happy". Dogra also criticised "provocative" statements issued previously by Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and members of the interim government that took charge after Hasina’s fall. "It is certainly a matter of worry for India and the region to have an unstable regime in Bangladesh," he said.