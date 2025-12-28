New Security Camp Established In Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-Affected Bijapur District

A new security and public utility camp has been established at Dodimarka in Bijapur district.
The camp will act as a forward operating base to curb Maoist movement along the Chhattisgarh–Maharashtra border.
Authorities say the camp will also support road construction and basic services in remote villages.
A new police camp has been established at a key location in Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-affected Bijapur district to plug a security gap and support development activities in the region, officials said on Sunday.
According to PTI, the ‘Surakhsa evam Jan Suvidha Camp’ (security and public utility camp) was set up on Friday at Dodimarka village under the limits of Farsegarh police station. The camp will function as a forward operating base (FOB) for the 7th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), an official told PTI.
Reported PTI, the camp was established by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), CAF and district police as part of intensified operations against Maoist activity. The official said the personnel carried out the exercise despite difficult terrain, challenging geographical conditions and severe cold.
The camp is expected to help restrict the interstate movement and activities of Maoists along the Chhattisgarh–Maharashtra border, contributing to improved security and public confidence in the area, PTI reported.
It will also aid the construction of a road linking Bhopalpatnam in Bijapur district to Gadchiroli in Maharashtra via Farsegarh and Sendra, and is aimed at speeding up development work in remote villages located in the Indravati National Park region, the official said.
According to PTI, a total of 29 new security camps have been set up in Bijapur district since 2024. During this period, 923 Maoists have surrendered, 221 have been killed in encounters and 1,100 have been arrested as part of sustained anti-Naxalite operations.
The establishment of such camps is part of the state government’s ‘Niyad Nella Nar’ (your good village) scheme, which focuses on providing security and basic facilities to residents in interior areas, the official said. PTI reported that the camps are intended to ensure access to healthcare, education, electricity, drinking water, public distribution system shops, mobile connectivity, as well as roads and bridges for villagers in affected regions.
(With inputs from PTI)