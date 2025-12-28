New Security Camp Established In Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-Affected Bijapur District

A new police camp has been set up in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district to counter Maoist activity, secure the interstate border with Maharashtra and facilitate development works in remote areas

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chhattisgarh Naxalite violence, Bijapur security camp, Maoist insurgency Chhattisgarh
Security personnel after an encounter with Naxalites, in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A new security and public utility camp has been established at Dodimarka in Bijapur district.

  • The camp will act as a forward operating base to curb Maoist movement along the Chhattisgarh–Maharashtra border.

  • Authorities say the camp will also support road construction and basic services in remote villages.

A new police camp has been established at a key location in Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-affected Bijapur district to plug a security gap and support development activities in the region, officials said on Sunday.

According to PTI, the ‘Surakhsa evam Jan Suvidha Camp’ (security and public utility camp) was set up on Friday at Dodimarka village under the limits of Farsegarh police station. The camp will function as a forward operating base (FOB) for the 7th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), an official told PTI.

Reported PTI, the camp was established by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), CAF and district police as part of intensified operations against Maoist activity. The official said the personnel carried out the exercise despite difficult terrain, challenging geographical conditions and severe cold.

The camp is expected to help restrict the interstate movement and activities of Maoists along the ChhattisgarhMaharashtra border, contributing to improved security and public confidence in the area, PTI reported.

It will also aid the construction of a road linking Bhopalpatnam in Bijapur district to Gadchiroli in Maharashtra via Farsegarh and Sendra, and is aimed at speeding up development work in remote villages located in the Indravati National Park region, the official said.

Related Content
Related Content

According to PTI, a total of 29 new security camps have been set up in Bijapur district since 2024. During this period, 923 Maoists have surrendered, 221 have been killed in encounters and 1,100 have been arrested as part of sustained anti-Naxalite operations.

The establishment of such camps is part of the state government’s ‘Niyad Nella Nar’ (your good village) scheme, which focuses on providing security and basic facilities to residents in interior areas, the official said. PTI reported that the camps are intended to ensure access to healthcare, education, electricity, drinking water, public distribution system shops, mobile connectivity, as well as roads and bridges for villagers in affected regions.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: In-Form Kohli Key For Delhi; Yashasvi Boost For Mumbai

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: South Derby Showdown Between Group A Heavyweights

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 3: Five Things To Look Out For In VHT Matches

  4. Gambhir To Remain IND's Red-Ball Coach As Saikia Quashes 'BCCI Contacting Laxman' Rumours: Report

  5. Hugh Morris, Former England Cricketer And ECB Chief, Dies Aged 62

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  2. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  4. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  3. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. New Security Camp Established In Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-Affected Bijapur District

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Putin Warns Russia Will Use Force To Achieve War Goals If Peace Efforts Fail

  4. Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

  5. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War