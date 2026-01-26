Chhattisgarh: 11 Security Personnel Injured In IED Blasts During Anti-Maoist Operation

Ten of the injured are from the DRG and one is a CoBRA sub-inspector; all are reported to be out of danger and in stable condition.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Eleven jawans were injured in six IED blasts during a joint DRG–CoBRA operation near the Karegutta hills on the Chhattisgarh–Telangana border and were airlifted to Raipur.

  • The operation was launched following Maoist presence in the area, amid intensified operations ahead of the Centre’s March 31 deadline to eliminate the insurgency.

Eleven security personnel were injured on Sunday in six improvised explosive device (IED) blasts during an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on the eve of Republic Day, and were later airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

The incident occurred after a joint operation was launched on Saturday by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), following inputs about the presence of Maoists in the western part of Usur in Bijapur district.

The operation was carried out near the Karegutta hills along the Chhattisgarh–Telangana border. Battalion 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), is believed to be operating in the area. While it is not clear whether Battalion 1 was directly involved in the blasts, sources said the unit still has more than 100 armed cadres.

Of the injured personnel, 10 belong to the DRG, while one is a sub-inspector from CoBRA. Three jawans sustained serious leg injuries, while three others suffered splinter injuries to their eyes due to the explosions.

The injured CoBRA sub-inspector has been identified as G D Rudresh Singh of the 201 Battalion, who suffered a severe leg injury. Among the DRG personnel, Shailendra Ekka and Aiyatu Potam sustained leg injuries, while Sonam Kunjam, Ramesh Hemla and Prakash Miccha suffered eye injuries.

“It was difficult to evacuate them from the spot due to the tough terrain, but all of them have been rescued and airlifted in a chopper to Raipur for better treatment. All of them are out of danger. They are stable, oriented and conscious,” said a police officer.

This year, security forces have killed 20 Maoists. In 2024 and 2025, more than 500 Maoists were gunned down by security forces, with a majority of the encounters taking place in Bijapur district.

During the same period, 42 security personnel and 117 civilians were killed in Maoist violence. With just over two months remaining until the Centre’s March 31 deadline for the complete elimination of the Maoist insurgency, most senior leaders of the banned outfit have been neutralised, while a few have surrendered and others have fled the state.

(with inputs from The Indian Express)

