Chhattisgarh: 11 Security Personnel Injured In IED Blasts During Anti-Maoist Operation

The operation was carried out near the Karegutta hills along the Chhattisgarh–Telangana border. Battalion 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), is believed to be operating in the area. While it is not clear whether Battalion 1 was directly involved in the blasts, sources said the unit still has more than 100 armed cadres.