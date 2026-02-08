Amit Shah Says Naxalism To Be Wiped Out By March 31

The seven districts that make up Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which borders Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, have long been regarded as the Maoist stronghold. But in recent years, anti-Naxal operations have increased in the area, significantly undermining the extremist movement.



More than 500 Naxalites, including high-ranking officials like CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao, also known as Basavaraju, have been killed in clashes in Chhattisgarh since January 2024. At the same time, police say that 1,900 Naxalites were arrested, and more than 2,500 of them turned themselves in.