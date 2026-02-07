Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

Additionally, he stressed the importance of developing the sports industry and start-up ecosystem to involve them in revenue-generating activities. According to the sources, the home minister praised the security services for their recent successful counterterrorism operations and emphasised the importance of keeping up the cooperation to find and eliminate terrorists who are thought to be hiding in high-altitude regions. In light of intelligence inputs indicating the existence of terrorists waiting for a chance to infiltrate into India, they claimed the meeting discussed the anti-terrorist operations and anti-infiltration grid that are now underway, in addition to the steps taken to counter drone activity from across the border.