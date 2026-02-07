Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

Home minister calls for innovative measures to strengthen security grid, says terror ecosystem in J&K has been virtually eliminated.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amit Shah
Amit Shah Photo: PTI
  • Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review in Jammu, urging security forces to reinforce the grid, sustain vigilance and work in coordination to achieve a terror-free J&K.

  • Shah said the terrorist ecosystem in the Union Territory has been largely dismantled through coordinated efforts, citing recent successful anti-terror operations in the Jammu region.

  • He emphasised de-radicalisation, youth engagement, start-ups and sports as key tools, and assured full support and resources to security agencies.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting here to assess the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for innovative measures to reinforce the security grid while pushing de-radicalisation and youth outreach programmes. Shah claimed that thanks to the concerted efforts of the administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, which was fostered by elements antagonistic to the nation, has been all but destroyed.

To preserve the progress gained in recent days and quickly reach the objective of a "terror-free Jammu and Kashmir," he instructed all security agencies to continue being watchful and cooperating.

Shah promised to support these endeavours with all the resources required.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and other high-ranking officials from the security apparatus at Lok Bhawan participated in the three-hour-long meeting, according to the officials. The discussion takes on significance in the context of increased anti-terror efforts that, after almost a dozen encounters in the districts of Kathua, Udhampur, and Kishtwar in the Jammu area over the previous two weeks, resulted in the neutralisation of four hardened Pakistani terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

"Reviewed the security for J-K with the Lt Governor and senior officials. Discussed innovative measures to reinforce the watertight security cordon further. Efforts for de-radicalisation have seen major success in accelerating our vision for a terror-free J-K. Instructed to take more steps for youth engagement," the home minister said in a post on X after the meeting.

This marks the second security review meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister within a month; the previous one took place on January 8 in Delhi. During that meeting, Shah directed the continuation of counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and financing in "mission mode."

He reiterated that all resources will be made available to achieve the goal of a "terror-free" Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. Besides the Lt Governor and Army chief, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar, Central Reserve Police Force DG G P Singh, and other senior military, police, civil and intelligence officers attended the meeting at the Lok Bhavan, officials said.

The meeting began shortly after Shah's return from the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, where he visited border outposts and addressed the BSF troops, officials said. An official statement said the home minister praised the efforts of security agencies in dismantling the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. "The terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, nurtured by elements hostile to our country, has been virtually eliminated through the coordinated efforts of the Modi government," Shah said. The home minister reiterated the Modi government's unwavering commitment to freeing Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism.

"Innovative measures to further strengthen the security perimeter were also discussed during the meeting," the statement mentioned. Shah noted that de-radicalisation efforts have been a major success in accelerating the progress of the government's vision of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, and directed further steps to engage the youth.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of developing the sports industry and start-up ecosystem to involve them in revenue-generating activities. According to the sources, the home minister praised the security services for their recent successful counterterrorism operations and emphasised the importance of keeping up the cooperation to find and eliminate terrorists who are thought to be hiding in high-altitude regions. In light of intelligence inputs indicating the existence of terrorists waiting for a chance to infiltrate into India, they claimed the meeting discussed the anti-terrorist operations and anti-infiltration grid that are now underway, in addition to the steps taken to counter drone activity from across the border.

Later, the Home Minister distributed job letters to the families of several police personnel who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism at a function held in Lok Bhawan, providing compassionate appointment letters to them.

On Saturday, the second day of his tour, the home minister is scheduled to chair a developmental meeting at Lok Bhawan. 

Published At:
