Unemployment In J&K Stays Nearly Double National Average: Govt

J&K’s unemployment rate stood at 6.7 per cent in 2024–25, compared to the national average of 3.5 per cent, continuing a six-year trend of higher joblessness.

Fozia Yasin
Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
Updated on:
Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para
Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para speaks during the Budget session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on March 5, 2025 in Jammu, India. Photo: Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over 1.71 lakh youth have registered under Mission YUVA, resulting in around 70,000 enterprise applications.

  • Recruitment boards collected ₹48.88 crore in application fees (2023–25), drawing criticism in the Assembly amid promises of free applications for unemployed youth.

  • De-freezing of teacher posts is under active consideration to address staff shortages said the Education Minister

The unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir has remained consistently higher than the national average over the past several years, the government said on Monday. 

In response to a question by legislator Mubarak Gul in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said, citing official data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), said the overall unemployment rate stands at 6.7 per cent in the Union Territory, which is significantly higher than the national average of 3.5 per cent.

Quoting the PLFS of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the deputy CM who is minister incharge Labour and Employment department said the unemployment rate among persons aged 15 years and above in Jammu and Kashmir has remained higher than the national average over the last six years.

In 2024–25, the unemployment rate in the UT stood at 6.7 per cent against the all-India average of 3.5 per cent. The rate was 6.1 per cent in 2023–24 compared to India’s 3.2 per cent, while in 2022–23 it was 4.4 per cent against the national figure of 3.2 per cent, he said, quoting the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. 

Related Content
Related Content
Khurshid Alam, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), general secretary, recalled a tough time during his detention after the abrogation of Article 37o - Yasir Iqbal
Jammu and Kashmir: Successive Regimes Have Used Draconian Laws As A Political Tool

BY Ishfaq Naseem

As per the data, the J&K Employment Department conducted an extensive baseline survey across the Union Territory in January last year in collaboration with district administrations under Mission YUVA.

The government said addressing unemployment, particularly among youth, was its priority, and that its strategy was not confined to short-term job provisioning but focused on creating sustainable livelihoods through entrepreneurship, skilling and institutional reforms “so that youth become job-creators rather than job seekers”.

“In this context, Mission YUVA has emerged as a transformational initiative, witnessing unprecedented enthusiasm and participation from youth across the Union Territory,” it said.  Over 1.71 lakh youth have registered on the platform since its launch, leading to around 70,000 formal enterprise applications, a scale that clearly reflects growing confidence in the programme, it added.

In response to a question from Pulwama MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para, the General Administration Department said in a written response that its recruitment boards, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB), have together collected Rs 48.88 crore in application fees from candidates across the UT between 2023 and 2025. Of this, the JKPSC has collected Rs 17.90 crore and the JKSSB has earned Rs 30.98 crore, the GAD said. Para said this was “despite the government’s explicit promise that all application forms would be made free”, alleging that charging exorbitant fees from jobless youth not only contradicts the stated policy of the government but also amounts to “blatant exploitation of unemployed aspirants, who are already under severe economic distress. In response to another question, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo told the Legislative Assembly that the de-freezing of teacher posts is under “active consideration” of the government to overcome teacher shortage in J&K.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bengal Vs Andhra Pradesh LIVE Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 QF: AP Lose Wickets In A Heap As BEN Tighten Grip

  2. NED Vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Wounded Netherlands Seek Win Against Namibia

  3. Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa: PAK Shift Stand, Withdraw IND Match Boycott Amid 'Protecting Spirit Of Cricket' Claim

  4. BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details

  5. 'Associate Crime' At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Minnows Let Off The Giants - A Lowdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

  5. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  2. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. Russian Drone Strikes Kill Mother, 10-Year-Old Son In Ukraine

  5. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

Latest Stories

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  3. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  4. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC

  5. 'Always On’: Why IT Employees Want The Right To Disconnect

  6. Unemployment In J&K Stays Nearly Double National Average: Govt

  7. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  8. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel In The Works? Zoya Akhtar Planning To Bring Back Original Trio - Report