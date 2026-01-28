Adil Hussain Shah, the Pony Driver Who Stood Against Terror

Honoured with a bravery award, Adil Hussain Shah, the only local killed in the Pahalgam attack, tried to protect tourists from armed attackers, leaving behind a legacy of courage and humanity.

Fozia Yasin
Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
Updated on:
Adil Hussain
Adil Hussain
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gunmen carried out a faith-based massacre in Baisaran Valley, targeting men based on religion.

  • Eyewitnesses recall Shah grappling with an attacker and attempting to snatch a rifle before being killed.

  • Remembered for his courage and humanity, his family says they are proud of his sacrifice in the face of terror.

When the gunmen in Baisaran Valley began stopping tourists and asking them who they were, demanding identity cards, ordering men to recite prayers and forcing them to prove their religion,  Adil Hussain Shah, the 30-year-old pony operator from Hapatnar village did not run away.

On April 22, Shah was guiding tourists through the rolling meadows near Pahalgam, a lush stretch of green ringed by pine trees and Himalayan peaks. 

That morning, after three days of rain, he had left home as he always did, saddling his pony and heading toward the trail. 

“It was his livelihood, one shaped by routine and responsibility,” his father, Syed Haidar Shah, said. “Who knew that this was the last time?”

When heavily armed men opened fire, Shah found himself amid panic and terror. According to survivors the attackers separated men from women, questioned them about their faith, demanded Aadhaar cards and driving licences, and shot those identified as Hindus at point-blank range.

As the killing unfolded, Shah did not attempt to save himself, but according to eyewitness accounts, he tried to stop the attackers. Grappling with one of them, and attempting to snatch his rifle as tourists fled. He was shot and killed on the spot. Shah was the only local resident, a Muslim, among the 26 people who died that day. The remaining victims were tourists.

Related Content
Related Content
Khurshid Alam, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), general secretary, recalled a tough time during his detention after the abrogation of Article 37o - Yasir Iqbal
Jammu and Kashmir: Successive Regimes Have Used Draconian Laws As A Political Tool

BY Ishfaq Naseem

His brother, Naushad Hussain, remembers the hours of dread that followed: When Shah’s phone went unanswered and news of the attack spread, he rushed to the Pahalgam hospital. “Many injured and dead people were being brought there, but I was not allowed to go in to look for my brother.”

Outside the hospital, a woman told Naushad that her husband had been killed, but that a local pony operator had tried to protect her, holding the attacker back until the pony driver was shot himself. “She had been talking about my brother,” he says. It was only hours later, after following ambulances carrying bodies to Srinagar, that Naushad found his brother.

“There, I saw my brother’s body lying on a stretcher, his shirt torn,” he said. “There were three bullet wounds, one on his neck and two on his upper chest.” “I could see bruises on his left arm and wrists. To me, that clearly showed he had fought with the attacker.”

To his father, Haidar Shah, that final act reflected the person Shah had always been. “My son had a very sharp sense of right and wrong,” Haidar said. “He sacrificed his own life while trying to save innocent tourists.” “He showed his humanity, and that allows us to live on.”

Hundreds of people from nearby villages attended Shah’s funeral prayers in Hapatnar. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stood among them, offering condolences to a family that had lost its only son.

The Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, triggered a nationwide outrage also because the killings followed a brutal, faith-based screening of victims. It also triggered a sweeping security response, and a geopolitical fallout. But for Shah’s family, the story is not about geopolitics or policy. “We are not alone in our grief,” his father said. “There are 25 other families who lost loved ones that day. But I am proud of what my son’s sacrifice, but I remember him every day.”

This year, the Jammu and Kashmir government posthumously honoured Adil Hussain Shah for bravery, awarding his family a medal and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh on Republic Day. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  2. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  5. South Africa Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Stars As Proteas Beat Windies By Nine Wickets To Go 1-0 Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Pegula Vs Anisimova Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: Americans Battling It Out For A Spot In Semis; Amanda Ahead

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: Serbian Star Faces Italian Challenge In Melbourne

  3. Australian Open 2026: Elena Rybakina Defeats Iga Swiatek To Book Semi-Final Spot At Melbourne Park

  4. Rybakina Vs Swiatek Highlights, AO 2026 QF: Kazak Takes Down World No. 2 To Book Semis Spot At Rod Laver Arena

  5. Jessica Pegula vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  3. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  4. Protest March Held In Kolkata Over People’s ‘Harassment’ During Bengal SIR

  5. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  2. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  3. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  4. India–Italy Ties Set To Deepen As Italian President Cites Shared Values

  5. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September