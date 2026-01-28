Adil Hussain Shah, the Pony Driver Who Stood Against Terror

The Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, triggered a nationwide outrage also because the killings followed a brutal, faith-based screening of victims. It also triggered a sweeping security response, and a geopolitical fallout. But for Shah’s family, the story is not about geopolitics or policy. “We are not alone in our grief,” his father said. “There are 25 other families who lost loved ones that day. But I am proud of what my son’s sacrifice, but I remember him every day.”