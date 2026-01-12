Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

The audio clip of JeM chief claimed that there's more than thousand suicide bombers ready to be deployed in India.
The authenticity of the video could not be verified.
The clip further claimed that there's not one, not thousand and if the entire number of fresh recruits ready to be deployed is revealed, it will stir up global media.
In the purported audio from Azhar it can be heard that the outfit's recruits seek no material benefits but only “shahadat” (martyrdom).
While the authenticity of the video could not be verified, analysts are of the opinion that the threat only seeks to rebuild JeM's position in the aftermath of losses that the outfit incurred after Operation Sindoor. This falls in line with Azhar's multiple threats to attack India while triggering panic and instilling fear through such claims.