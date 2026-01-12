Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

In the purported audio of Masood Azhar, he says that the JeM's recruits seek no material benefits and seek only martyrdom.

Outlook News Desk
JeM chief masood azhar
Mohammad Masood Azhar Alvi is a radical Islamist militant and a globally-designated terrorist. Azhar is also the founder of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Photo: | File Pic
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The audio clip of JeM chief claimed that there's more than thousand suicide bombers ready to be deployed in India.

  • In the purported audio from Azhar, it can be heard that the outfit's recruits seek no material benefits and desire only “shahadat”.

  • The authenticity of the video could not be verified.

An alleged audio message from terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has surfaced where he claims multiple suicide bombers are ready to be deployed to India.

The clip further claimed that there's not one, not thousand and if the entire number of fresh recruits ready to be deployed is revealed, it will stir up global media.

In the purported audio from Azhar it can be heard that the outfit's recruits seek no material benefits but only “shahadat” (martyrdom).

While the authenticity of the video could not be verified, analysts are of the opinion that the threat only seeks to rebuild JeM's position in the aftermath of losses that the outfit incurred after Operation Sindoor. This falls in line with Azhar's multiple threats to attack India while triggering panic and instilling fear through such claims.

