Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kathua, 3 Jaish Terrorists Suspected Trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area and are currently engaged in a gunfight with security forces.
The encounter began in the evening at Kahog village in the Billawar area after security forces launched a search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of two to three terrorists.
“SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest area of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua,” Inspector General of Police (Jammu) Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.
Despite difficult conditions, including darkness, dense vegetation and treacherous terrain, personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) are continuing the operation. Teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have also joined the joint operation.
According to PTI sources, a terrorist was first spotted by local residents around 4 pm at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police station limits. Officials believe he could be the same individual who was sighted earlier in the day at Dhannu Parole. The operation was ongoing at the time of reporting.