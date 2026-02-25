Senior Maoists Reach Out To Surrender In Chhattisgarh

He stated that attempts were being made to get in touch with other active Maoist cadres in the region and persuade them to integrate into society, based on the information provided by Mallesh and Podiam.



He stated that the official transfer of weapons and the reintegration of Mallesh and Podiam, who are members of the Maoist north Bastar division, into society will take place later.



Maoist cadres were urged by Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam, to abandon violence and reintegrate into society.



He declared that the state government's surrender and rehabilitation program would offer all support to individuals who come forward to live a life of peace and dignity.