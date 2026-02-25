Senior Maoists Reach Out To Surrender In Chhattisgarh

Senior CPI (Maoist) operative among those seeking rehabilitation

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Senior Maoists Reach Out To Surrender In Chhattisgarh
Representative image Photo: File photo
  • Two Maoists, including a divisional committee member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), have contacted security forces in Kanker to surrender under the state’s rehabilitation policy.

  • Police said efforts are underway to persuade other cadres in the north Bastar division to give up violence and reintegrate into society.

  • In the past two years, over 2,700 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, as security forces intensify operations against Left Wing Extremism.

Two Maoists, including a senior operative, have decided to give up violence and have reached out to security forces to surrender in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Wednesday.

Notably, in the past two years, over 2,700 Naxalites have laid down thier arms the state.

According to Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha, Mallesh, a member of the CPI (Maoist) divisional committee, and Ranu Podiam, another party member, recently contacted the Border Security Force (BSF) and Kanker police, indicating their willingness to surrender and take advantage of the government's rehabilitation program.

He stated that attempts were being made to get in touch with other active Maoist cadres in the region and persuade them to integrate into society, based on the information provided by Mallesh and Podiam.

He stated that the official transfer of weapons and the reintegration of Mallesh and Podiam, who are members of the Maoist north Bastar division, into society will take place later.

Maoist cadres were urged by Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam, to abandon violence and reintegrate into society.

He declared that the state government's surrender and rehabilitation program would offer all support to individuals who come forward to live a life of peace and dignity.

The IGP on Tuesday said the surrender of Maoists' politburo member Devuji alias Thippiri Tirupati and three other senior operatives in neighbouring Telangana marks a watershed moment in the fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

The gradual weakening of the Maoist leadership structure points toward the organisation's eventual collapse and the end of decades-long bloodshed, he said.

In the last two years, 532 Maoists were neutralised, 2,704 surrendered and 2,004 were arrested in Chhattisgarh, as per officials.

The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31 this year.

Published At:
