Chhattisgarh Peace Talks: The Inside Story Of Madvi Hidma’s Death And The Future Of The Remaining Adivasi Cadres

In the meantime, the strategy of setting up more camps was taking shape with renewed vigour since the BJP government in the state was getting a lot of support from surrendered Maoists and local Adivasi fighters, apart from local Adivasis who were providing intelligence, which won the war for the state. The locals were helping the state because they were fed up with the continued violence and wated to end this anyhow. The Maoist party lost many of its Telugu CC leaders in this offensive and had activated their supporters to demand peace talks. They backed off when Venugopal and Rupesh claimed they had negotiated three demands from the government, which did not include Hidma’s demand for talks on “Adivasi issues”. In his final days, Hidma sent another letter to an interlocutor from Adivasi Samaj saying he is ready to surrender, but would like talks on the issues of “forest rights and Adivasi autonomy”.