Three Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

Three suspected Naxalites, including a woman, were killed during a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday, taking the number of Maoists killed in encounters in the state this year to 284.
The exchange of fire took place in the morning on a forested hill under the Golapalli police station limits when a District Reserve Guard team launched a search operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan told PTI.
“The bodies of three Naxalites, including a woman, have been recovered from the encounter site so far,” he said, adding that the operation was still underway and more details were awaited.
PTI reported that 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district under the Raipur division, while two were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in the Durg division.
(With inputs from PTI)