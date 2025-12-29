Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

The Communist Party of India (CPI) marked its 100 years with a commemorative celebration in Mumbai, recalling a century of struggles for workers’ rights, social justice, and democratic values. The event highlighted CPI’s historic role in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, trade union mobilisations, and the fight for linguistic and regional identity. Leaders and activists reflected on the party’s contributions to labour movements, peasant struggles, and progressive politics in Maharashtra and across India. The centenary celebration also served as a moment of reaffirming CPI’s commitment to secularism, equality, and grassroots mobilisation amid contemporary political challenges.