Veteran CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away At 101

Furthermore, the CM said: "My deepest condolences to his grieving family members, relatives, and all comrades of the Communist movement who mourn the loss of our comrade... Let us bid farewell with full state honours—paying our solemn respects—to our distinguished Tamil, our dear comrade." Condoling the death, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Nallakannu was a great leader who "lived for others rather than for himself." Born on December 26, 1925, in Srivaikuntam, Tuticorin district, to Ramasamy a farmer and Karuppayi, Nallakannu is the third child in a family with ten children. He is survived by two daughters and grandchildren. His wife Ranjitham died in Chennai in 2016, aged 82. His was an inter-religious marriage.