Veteran CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away At 101

Veteran CPI leader and freedom fighter R. Nallakannu died at 101 in Chennai after prolonged illness.
Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin announced full state honours, with tributes pouring in across party lines.
Nallakannu, born in 1925, dedicated his life to Left politics and social justice, earning accolades including the Ambedkar Award.
R Nallakannu, a veteran CPI leader and freedom fighter, passed away here on Wednesday while receiving treatment for age-related illnesses at a government hospital.
According to party sources, he was about 101 years old.
In remembrance, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared full state honours at the leader's funeral. The Left leader received heartfelt condolences from people of all political persuasions.
According to a statement from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Nallakannu died at 1:55 PM on February 25, 2026, after all of his vital organs failed, despite receiving intense care.
It stated that the CPI leader, who had been brought to the Intensive Care Unit on February 1 due to sickness, had experienced changes in his health.
Nallakannu's intensive care was managed by a multidisciplinary team during his 24-day-long hospitalisation.
However, the Madras Medical College-Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital stated in the bulletin that "from early this morning," he progressively stopped responding to medications and his condition quickly worsened.
Governor R N Ravi of Tamil Nadu stated in his statement that Nallakannu devoted his life to public service with a sense of simplicity and unwavering dedication. "His demise leaves a void that will be deeply felt. I offer his family and supporters my deepest sympathies. Om Shanti," Ravi said.
In his condolence message, Stalin heaped praise on Nallakannu as an uncompromising fighter who slogged for the freedom of the nation. The CPI leader had always remained firm in the belief that the Communist and the Dravidian ideologies were comrades that must function as double-barrelled gun for social change.
The CM hailed the Left leader for having dedicated his life for the welfare of the working class. Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi honoured Nallakannu by presenting him the Ambedkar Award.
Stalin said: "It was my great fortune to have the opportunity to confer the 'Thagaisal Thamizhar' (Distinguished Tamil) Award on comrade on behalf of our Dravidian model government." Recalling that he had remarked during Nallakannu's centenary celebrations that the Left leader "lived as the Communist movement itself" resonated in his memory. Also, the memory of Nallakannu, who lived his life entirely for the masses, shall forever remain etched in the hearts of the people.
Furthermore, the CM said: "My deepest condolences to his grieving family members, relatives, and all comrades of the Communist movement who mourn the loss of our comrade... Let us bid farewell with full state honours—paying our solemn respects—to our distinguished Tamil, our dear comrade." Condoling the death, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Nallakannu was a great leader who "lived for others rather than for himself." Born on December 26, 1925, in Srivaikuntam, Tuticorin district, to Ramasamy a farmer and Karuppayi, Nallakannu is the third child in a family with ten children. He is survived by two daughters and grandchildren. His wife Ranjitham died in Chennai in 2016, aged 82. His was an inter-religious marriage.