Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has launched a sharp attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing Chief Minister M. K. Stalin of crafting an "artificial" narrative of rights deprivation to divert attention from alleged administrative failures and corruption.
"The Tamil Nadu chief minister says the central government is bringing an artificial economic plan and an artificial economic slowdown. He is only bringing about an artificial deprivation of rights. In Tamil Nadu, it is not as if anyone lacks rights or that rights are being snatched. The CM is creating a mirage as if rights are being suppressed," Soundararajan said.
Speaking at a press conference late Saturday after meeting stakeholders to gather inputs for the party’s election manifesto, the former governor maintained that a "double engine government" is the only path forward for the state’s development.
"We are in power at the Centre and going to rule the state. This will certainly be a manifesto that provides solutions for the people," she said.
The senior BJP leader also criticised the chief minister for what she described as a confrontational approach toward the Union government.
She asserted that the Centre’s financial policies are consistent across all states, accusing the CM of creating a "maya" or illusion that Tamil Nadu’s rights were being undermined.
"There is no such thing as a separate financial policy for Tamil Nadu and another for Uttar Pradesh. Since the finance policy is the same for all states, we will no longer tolerate the Tamil Nadu CM speaking as if the state is being neglected or deceived," Soundararajan noted.
