The Left And The Muslim Question

In Kerala, the surprise success of the BJP in wresting the Thrissur seat during the 2024 parliamentary elections would be an instance of how the two-sided wooing, mentioned earlier, works by default to the advantage of the Right-wing Hindu nationalist party. There is almost a sliding scale of how political parties relate electorally to Muslims across the country. The most extreme end of this scale is of course the BJP where the Muslim vote has been rejected and slid into redundancy. Then there are parties like the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, which have traditionally secured the Muslim vote, yet want to keep silent on this support as they are so wary of the accusation of ‘appeasement’. Finally, there is the CPI(M), especially in Kerala, which uses the Muslim vote as a kind of holding to ransom, warning that if the Muslims don’t vote for the CPI(M), then there is no one to save them from the BJP, effectively presenting themselves as the sole and default saviour of Muslims. The sliding scale explains the comparative secular superiority of the Left. This default saviour argument led Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Political Affairs Committee Chairman and State President Syed Sadikal Shihab Thangal to complain: “The CPI(M) propaganda that Muslims will become second-class citizens if there is no Left is a joke”.