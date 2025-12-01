Amidst Rubble, Gaza Children’s Film Festival Brings Delight

The festival will also conduct filmmaking workshops for children, results of which will be screened at the end. Bombed halls and open-air spaces have been turned into spaces where kids can draw, play, get their faces painted, revel with clowns and musicians. Festival selections include Mats Grorud’s animated film The Tower, about a young Palestinian girl in a Lebanese refugee camp. There’s also The Wanted 18, an animated documentary on the efforts of Palestinians in Beit Sahour to start a small dairy industry during the First Intifada.