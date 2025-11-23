The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

A Life shaped by Secular Roots

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi in 1948, just a year after India's independence, Tripathi is a plasma physicist and professor emeritus at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where he taught until his retirement in 2013. His academic career was distinguished, but it is his post-retirement activism that has defined him as a tireless crusader against sectarianism. Influenced by his father, a freedom fighter who spent time with Gandhi, and a liberal Muslim school teacher named Ahmed Baksh, Tripathi developed a secular outlook early on. "I was born after independence in 1948, and my father was involved in the freedom movement for 13 years," he recounted. "He had spent some time with Gandhi. He was deeply impressed and influenced by him. Since my childhood, he has told me about Gandhi, his values, the freedom struggle, and so on. My school teacher was Ahmed Baksh. He was a practicing Muslim, but very liberal. He influenced me very deeply. So, my upbringing helped me develop a secular liberal outlook."