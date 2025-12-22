When Digital Detritus Fires Your Imagination

Curator Archana Khare Ghose explains the genesis of the show and how it took shape, “Digital materiality has been relatively unexplored terrain in contemporary art. When Mukesh first discussed it with me, I envisioned a range of artworks speaking to the crux of human life today. An example is Janam Kundali - The Digital DNA, in which Mukesh has created the double helical structure of human DNA through keyboard keys. Over time, the idea took a life of its own. Over the next few weeks, Mukesh beautifully re-imagined keyboards, circuits and chips as organic matter to bring e-waste come alive,” elaborates Ghose.