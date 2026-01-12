Living In Between: Art From The Unsettled Present

One of the artists featured in the exhibition is Michelangelo Pistoletto, an Italian artist. His ‘Division and Multiplication of the Mirror, starts with the observation that a mirror can reflect anything except itself. However, by dividing a framed mirror into two parts and gradually moving the two halves along the dividing line, it can be observed that the number of images in the mirror increases as the angle between the two parts narrows. The principle of division manifests itself as the universal foundation of all organic development and, at the social level, as sharing, an alternative logic to that of accumulation and exclusion. His work ‘Free Space’ is a large steel cage with no entrances, with word 'FREE SPACE' pasted above. Free Space was first created in 1999 as a a collaboration between Pistoletto and a group of inmates at the San Vittore prison in Milan, who executed and installed the work in the courtyard of the prison where they were incarcerated. “It was made inside the jail that is already a cage, where everyone feels deprived of their liberty. We assume that there is freedom outside the jail. I created for them a free space within the jail—a mental space, a behavioural space, a virtual space that embodies the concept of freedom of thought, the truest form of freedom. Even in situations where you are inside a cage—like those of a concentration camp—the only thing that you have is the freedom of your thoughts, which nobody can take away from you. That is true inner freedom.” Michelangelo Pistoletto had said about his work.