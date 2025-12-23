Where Memory Resists Power: The Many-Layered Histories in Dhiraj Rabha’s Art

At first glance, the flowers appear attractive, but upon closer examination, there are many layered histories and stories beyond the one being told. “Not only in Assam but across the entire Northeast, people are susceptible to issues of cultural, environmental, and national identity. There are many layers to it. I am trying to present that. Memory is being held against the dominant narrative,” adds Rabha. During the installation, a film titled Whispers Beneath the Ashes is projected. In this film, a group of children wandering in the forest encounter a mysterious presence. Here, the search for home is the theme, and home serves as a metaphor. The quest for home is the journey,” he adds.