Into The World of Words And Ideas: Exide Kolkata Literary Meet Set To Light Up The City of Joy

Wordsmiths such as Amitav Ghosh, Jhumpa Lahiri, Kiran Desai, Banu Mushtaq and Geoff Dyer, among others, will engage in eclectic conversations at the 14th edition of the annual literary meet.

KALAM, Kolkata 2026
A packed house on the opening day of the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet 2026 Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
Summary
  • Day 1 will see author Banu Mushtaq in conversation with Outlook Editor, Chinki Sinha on her International Booker Prize-winning collection of short stories, Heart Lamp.

  • Day 2 includes Amitav Ghosh speaking about his much-awaited new novel, ‘Ghost Eye’

  • The final day will have Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee talk about the new edition of his seminal book ‘Poor Economics’

Kolkata’s dearly awaited winter rendezvous with the world of literature is here as the 14th edition of the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet (KALAM) kicks off at the Alipore Museum on January 22. With its theme of ‘Rediscover the world of words and ideas’, KALAM, like always, brings with it a spate of conversations on a spectrum of themes and contemporary issues with sessions featuring literary luminaries and cultural maestros.

The meet, which is on till January 27, will feature the likes of Amitav Ghosh, Jhumpa Lahiri, Kiran Desai, Banu Mushtaq and Geoff Dyer among others from the world of literature and arts, and will have them engage in illuminating discussions on topics ranging from new releases, the socio-cultural atmosphere, literary themes, centenaries and more.

Banu Mushtaq
Banu Mushtaq at the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet opening day Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
The meet opens with a programme featuring readings from Mahasweta Devi’s writings, and a session titled Mahasweta Devi@100, is scheduled for Day 3, commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of the firebrand writer from Bengal. On Day 1, author Banu Mushtaq will be in conversation with Outlook Editor, Chinki Sinha on her International Booker Prize-winning collection of short stories, Heart Lamp. Pulitzer-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri will be discussing her “her tryst with Rome and her stories from the Eternal City” in a conversation with Malavika Banerjee. 

Day 2 also features a wide range of discussions emerging from the world of literature, entertainment and the silver screen with Amitav Ghosh speaking about his much-awaited new novel, ‘Ghost Eye’, Javed Akhtar discussing the legendary Sholay turning 50, and the role of poetry and the artist in times of global change and strife in two separate sessions.

Author and journalist Ghazala Wahab will be in conversation with Outlook editor, Chinki Sinha discussing her new book, ‘The Hindi Heartland', at the KALAM Lawns on January 24. The following days will also feature authors like Devdutt Pattanaik, Kate Evans, Barabara Kingsolver, Sarnath Banerjee, Rana Dasgupta, Manu Joseph and Jerry Pinto participating in conversations and sharing valued perspectives on literary issues and themes from across the world.

KALAM also promises a deep dive into the world of films with headlining names like Sudhir Mishra, Nandita Das, Chaitanya Tamhane, Srijit Mukherji and Piyush Mishra participating in conversations on a plethora of subjects from centenary tributes, social concerns in films, and cinema's place in the modern world. Directors Nandita Das, and Chaitanya Tamhane will be conducting screenings of their films and will also engage in discussions on a range of interesting issues. The meet will also feature musical performances from artistes like Sourendra-Soumyajit, Rupam Islam and Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash. Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand will also be in conversation in two sessions on January 26 and 27, where he will speak about his new book 'Lightning Kid' and the experience of being a champion in his teens.

The epilogue of the meet scheduled on January 27 at the Alipore Museum Courtyard promises a rich conversation between Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee and author and journalist Jyotsna Mohan, where Banerjee will talk about the new edition of his seminal book ‘Poor Economics’, and all that have changed since its first edition.

With the biggest of names from the world of literature, cinema and arts gracing the Meet and enriching conversation on the cards, the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet promises to be a vibrant tribute to the global diversity of culture and art, the city’s tryst with performative arts, India’s literary ethos, and the landscapes spanning the fictional and non-fictional worlds of yore and the present.

