Into The World of Words And Ideas: Exide Kolkata Literary Meet Set To Light Up The City of Joy

Kolkata’s dearly awaited winter rendezvous with the world of literature is here as the 14th edition of the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet (KALAM) kicks off at the Alipore Museum on January 22. With its theme of ‘Rediscover the world of words and ideas’, KALAM, like always, brings with it a spate of conversations on a spectrum of themes and contemporary issues with sessions featuring literary luminaries and cultural maestros.



The meet, which is on till January 27, will feature the likes of Amitav Ghosh, Jhumpa Lahiri, Kiran Desai, Banu Mushtaq and Geoff Dyer among others from the world of literature and arts, and will have them engage in illuminating discussions on topics ranging from new releases, the socio-cultural atmosphere, literary themes, centenaries and more.