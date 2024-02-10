JLF 2024: Cocktails On The Edge Of Dystopia

As largely young crowds thronged the venue in large numbers, despite rain playing spoilsport on February 4, free speech advocates and secularists crossed paths with revivalists and right-wing ideologues. Usual suspects like Shashi Tharoor and Devdutt Pattanaik continued to draw large crowds, with the first talking about “saving democracy” and repeating his popular narrative against the British Empire, and the latter discussing his recent book on Jainism. While on a parallel stage, RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya held forth on how Hinduism had been the most tolerant society with no concept of blasphemy, and argued that the Varna system was not based on birth and was non-discriminatory in its ancient form. However, the free (for-all?) speech did seem frayed at the edges at times, such as when a speaker in the Palestine session attempted to draw a parallel to Kashmir and was immediately stopped by the host.