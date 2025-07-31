FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 champion Divya Deshmukh being welcomed upon her arrival at Nagpur airport.
FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 champion Divya Deshmukh with her parents being welcomed upon her arrival at Nagpur airport.
In this image released by Flickr, India's chess player Divya Deshmukh hugs her mother after winning the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, in Batumi, Georgia.
In this image released by FIDE, India's chess player Divya Deshmukh after winning the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, in Batumi, Georgia.
In this image released by FIDE, India's chess players Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh during the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final match tiebreaks, in Batumi, Georgia.
In this image released by FIDE, India's chess player Divya Deshmukh during the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 final match tiebreaks against compatriot Koneru Humpy, in Batumi, Georgia.