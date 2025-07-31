Sports

FIDE Women’s World Cup Final: Divya Receives A Hero's Welcome

Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh arrived on Wednesday to a reception befitting a champion, with the young achiever saying she was overwhelmed by the affection shown by the the people who had come to greet her at the airport. Divya, 19, arrived from Batumi, Georgia, where she defeated Indian stalwart Koneru Humpy in the Women's World Cup title showdown, to clinch the biggest title in her fledgling career. Divya overcame the 38-year-old Humpy in the tie-breaker after two classical games ended in draws. Divya had entered the tournament as an underdog aiming to achieve a GM-norm but returned home with the Grandmaster title, besides securing a spot in the Candidates and becoming richer by USD 50,000.