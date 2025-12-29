Kerala CM’s Intervention Exposes Karnataka’s ‘Bulldozer Evictions’; Congress On The Defensive

“When it comes to encroachments, why is the government singling out the most vulnerable?” Rahim asked. “These are among the poorest people in the city. If they were encroachers, how did government departments issue them Aadhaar cards and voter IDs? What the Congress government is doing here is no different from what BJP governments have done in states like Uttar Pradesh. We do not know of any powerful people who have ever been evicted for encroaching on government land. Does the government have the political will to publish a comprehensive report on encroachments across Karnataka?”