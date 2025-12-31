Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa, EPL 2025-26: Gunners Beat AVFC To Go Five Clear Of Man City

Arsenal ensured it will end the year top of the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 4-1 at home in a powerful statement win on Tuesday. The fourth goal, scored by substitute Gabriel Jesus one minute after coming on, highlighted the depth of Arsenal’s bench this season and coach Mikel Arteta jubilantly high-fived his assistants at the final whistle. Victory moved Arsenal five points ahead of Manchester City, which plays at Sunderland on New Year’s Day, and six points clear of third-place Villa.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Mikel Arteta, emiliano martinez
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, right, hugs Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Martin Odegaard
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates after his teammate Arsenal's Leandro Trossard scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, top, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Gabriel Magalhães
Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Gabriel Magalhães
Arsenal's Gabriel, top right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Mikel Merino
Arsenal's Mikel Merino, second left, receives a yellow card by a referee during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, challenges for the ball with Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Martin Odegaard
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, centre, challenges for the ball with Aston Villa's Amadou Onana, right, and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer-Lucas Digne
Aston Villa's Lucas Digne, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
