Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

Mask movie controversy

The film recently landed in controversy over the usage of the Kannada song Naguva Nayana. The Delhi High Court directed the makers to either drop the Saregama-owned song from the film or pay Rs 30 lakh as interim licence fees before any online release, according to Bar and Bench. If they failed to comply, Mask cannot be released on OTT, satellite or digital platforms with the song, the Court directed.