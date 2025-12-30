Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller

Mask OTT Release Update: Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah starrer Tamil film will make its digital debut in January 2026.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mask OTT release date out
Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah's Mask OTT release date out Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah's Mask will make its OTT debut in January 2026.

  • The gripping Tamil action-thriller is presented by Vetri Maaran and written and directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok.

  • It had a theatrical release worldwide on November 21, 2025.

Mask OTT release date update: Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah starrer Tamil movie, which had a theatrical release worldwide on November 21, 2025, is set to make its digital debut in January 2026. Presented by Vetri Maaran and written and directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok, Mask will start streaming on a leading OTT platform.

When and where to watch Mask on OTT

The Tamil action thriller will start streaming on Zee5 from January 9, 2026. The official announcement will be made soon.

Vetri Maaran, in a statement, shared, “The film deals with themes that remain relevant beyond its theatrical release. With Mask streaming on Tamil ZEE5, the story can now travel further and connect with audiences who may be discovering it for the first time.”

About Mask

Mask follows Velu (Kavin), a money-driven private detective whose professional façade hides morally questionable choices. His life takes a dangerous turn when he is involved in a high-stakes case involving a mysterious masked gang, powerful forces operating behind charitable fronts, and secrets that threaten to end multiple lives. While deep-diving into the investigation, Velu confronts not just the truth behind the crime but also the cost of his own actions.

The film is jointly produced by The Show Must Go On and Black Madras Films.

Mask movie controversy

The film recently landed in controversy over the usage of the Kannada song Naguva Nayana. The Delhi High Court directed the makers to either drop the Saregama-owned song from the film or pay Rs 30 lakh as interim licence fees before any online release, according to Bar and Bench. If they failed to comply, Mask cannot be released on OTT, satellite or digital platforms with the song, the Court directed.

Published At:
