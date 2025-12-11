Mask: Delhi High Court Orders Makers To Either Remove Naguva Nayana Song Or Deposit Rs 30 Lakh

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed makers of Mask to either remove Saregama-owned Kannada song Naguva Nayana from the film or deposit Rs 30 lakh with the court before releasing it on OTT, satellite or digital platforms.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mask movie song row
Mask movie legal dispute Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed makers of Mask to either remove Saregama-owned Kannada song Naguva Nayana from the film or deposit Rs 30 lakh with the court before releasing it on OTT, satellite or digital platforms.

  • The Tamil film, starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah, was released worldwide on November 21.

  • Saregama stated it found out on November 26 that the makers of Mask had used the song as background music without any licence.

Tamil movie Mask, starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah, landed in controversy over the usage of the Kannada song Naguva Nayana in the film, which released worldwide on November 21. The Delhi High Court has directed Black Madras Films, the makers, to either drop the Saregama-owned song from the film or pay Rs 30 lakh before the Court as interim licence fees before any online release, according to Bar and Bench. If the makers do not comply, Mask cannot be released on OTT, satellite or digital platforms with the song, the Court directed.

Still from Bollywood Film Haq - Screengrabs from Movie trailer
Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Court asks Mask makers to remove Naguva Nayana or deposit Rs 30 lakh

The order was passed by Justice Tejas Karia on Tuesday (December 9) after finding that Saregama India Ltd owns copyright over the song.

Saregama had alleged that the song from the 1983 Pallavi Anu Pallavi was used without authorisation. The music label also claimed that it holds a 1980 copyright assignment from Venus Pictures, the film’s producer.

Saregama also argued that it owns the rights of sound recording, musical composition and literary components of Naguva Nayana and also has the exclusive right to reproduce, adapt, synchronise or license the song.

Related Content
Related Content

The Court said, "The plaintiff has made out a prima facie case for grant of an ex-parte ad-interim injunction. However, as the Defendants’ Film has already been theatrically released world-wide and the plaintiff has made statement that the plaintiff has no objection for the release of the Defendants’ film on OTT platforms, Satellite television and other online platforms, so long as the license fees is deposited before this Court, the balance of convenience is not entirely in favour of the plaintiff."

About Mask song controversy

It was after the release of the film, on November 26, that Saregama learnt the film had used the song as background music, following which a cease-and-desist notice was sent, seeking regularisation.

The filmmakers responded, stating they had obtained a licence from music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Saregama then approached the Court, calling it invalid because Ilaiyaraaja did not retain copyright ownership, and so, he could not license the song.

It further argued that the lyrics were written by RN Jayagopal; therefore, Ilaiyaraaja could not have licensed the literary work either.

"Defendant Nos. 1 and 2 shall either remove the Subject Song, Naguva Nayana from the defendants’ Firm, ‘Mask’ or deposit an amount of ₹30,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Lakhs Only) with the Registrar General of this Court before the release of the defendants’ Film Mask on OTT Platforms, Satellite Television or any other online platform, failing which....defendants are hereby restrained from releasing the defendants’ Film, Mask, on OTT Platforms, Satellite Television or any other online platform, while using the Subject Song, Naguva Nayana," the Court further said in its order.

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kaantha lands in legal trouble - X
Kaantha: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Lands In Legal Trouble Ahead Of Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The next hearing on the case is on March 23, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND Eye Win Over SA

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: Ashleign Gardner Holds Key For SYS-W

  4. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  5. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  3. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  4. Ladakh Proposes Roadmap For Statehood, Sixth Schedule; Centre Promises To Talk 

  5. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: Ashleign Gardner Holds Key For SYS-W

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms