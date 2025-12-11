Mask: Delhi High Court Orders Makers To Either Remove Naguva Nayana Song Or Deposit Rs 30 Lakh

The Court said, "The plaintiff has made out a prima facie case for grant of an ex-parte ad-interim injunction. However, as the Defendants’ Film has already been theatrically released world-wide and the plaintiff has made statement that the plaintiff has no objection for the release of the Defendants’ film on OTT platforms, Satellite television and other online platforms, so long as the license fees is deposited before this Court, the balance of convenience is not entirely in favour of the plaintiff."