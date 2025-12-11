Mask: Delhi High Court Orders Makers To Either Remove Naguva Nayana Song Or Deposit Rs 30 Lakh

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed makers of Mask to either remove Saregama-owned Kannada song Naguva Nayana from the film or deposit Rs 30 lakh with the court before releasing it on OTT, satellite or digital platforms.
Tamil movie Mask, starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah, landed in controversy over the usage of the Kannada song Naguva Nayana in the film, which released worldwide on November 21. The Delhi High Court has directed Black Madras Films, the makers, to either drop the Saregama-owned song from the film or pay Rs 30 lakh before the Court as interim licence fees before any online release, according to Bar and Bench. If the makers do not comply, Mask cannot be released on OTT, satellite or digital platforms with the song, the Court directed.
Court asks Mask makers to remove Naguva Nayana or deposit Rs 30 lakh
The order was passed by Justice Tejas Karia on Tuesday (December 9) after finding that Saregama India Ltd owns copyright over the song.
Saregama had alleged that the song from the 1983 Pallavi Anu Pallavi was used without authorisation. The music label also claimed that it holds a 1980 copyright assignment from Venus Pictures, the film’s producer.
Saregama also argued that it owns the rights of sound recording, musical composition and literary components of Naguva Nayana and also has the exclusive right to reproduce, adapt, synchronise or license the song.
The Court said, "The plaintiff has made out a prima facie case for grant of an ex-parte ad-interim injunction. However, as the Defendants’ Film has already been theatrically released world-wide and the plaintiff has made statement that the plaintiff has no objection for the release of the Defendants’ film on OTT platforms, Satellite television and other online platforms, so long as the license fees is deposited before this Court, the balance of convenience is not entirely in favour of the plaintiff."
About Mask song controversy
It was after the release of the film, on November 26, that Saregama learnt the film had used the song as background music, following which a cease-and-desist notice was sent, seeking regularisation.
Saregama then approached the Court, calling it invalid because Ilaiyaraaja did not retain copyright ownership, and so, he could not license the song.
It further argued that the lyrics were written by RN Jayagopal; therefore, Ilaiyaraaja could not have licensed the literary work either.
"Defendant Nos. 1 and 2 shall either remove the Subject Song, Naguva Nayana from the defendants’ Firm, ‘Mask’ or deposit an amount of ₹30,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Lakhs Only) with the Registrar General of this Court before the release of the defendants’ Film Mask on OTT Platforms, Satellite Television or any other online platform, failing which....defendants are hereby restrained from releasing the defendants’ Film, Mask, on OTT Platforms, Satellite Television or any other online platform, while using the Subject Song, Naguva Nayana," the Court further said in its order.
The next hearing on the case is on March 23, 2026.