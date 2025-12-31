MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals, Live Streaming, SA20 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Captain Speak

Rashid Khan: To be honest, I wanted to bowl first as well and we got what we wanted. But no, I'll leave it at that. Well, you know, in some areas where we need to improve, a couple of things, you know, especially with the bowling, I feel like, you know, you are a little bit there in the air, but I feel like the consistency you remain on this wicket gives you good results. So, I feel like with the field, we can be very much better than how we were that day. But overall, we had a great game, but it's just about the result didn't go our way. And I feel like, yeah, we are pretty much ready for today's and hopefully we recover all those areas we have done the mistakes in the last game we've had here. Well, it doesn't look to me that high scoring game, but it looks to me 180, 190 wicket, and I feel like the bowling unit we have, we will try our best, you know, to make it lesser, 15, 20 runs. So, yeah, but still, you don't know, let's see 200, you know, someone clicks. It's pretty hard to stop him on a good wicket as well, but we will play a good game of cricket and we look forward to it. We have one change, Karim Janat is out and Kagiso Rabada is in. Yeah, it is, we're all excited and I'm so happy that he's back on playing 11 and looking forward to him.