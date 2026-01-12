Pretoria Capitals Vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals play MI Cape Town in Match 22 of the SA20 2026 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday, January 12, 2026.
After their five-game winless streak was ended by back-to-back wins, MICT have the chance to lift themselves from the foot of the table with a victory today. They will be facing a rejuvenated PC, who have won their last two matches and sit third in the table.
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Toss Update
MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bowlfirst in today’s SA20 2026 Match 22.
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Playing XIs
Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope (wk), Jordan Cox, Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, Karim Janat, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult.
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Full Squads
Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope (wk), Jordan Cox, Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters, Andre Russell, Tymal Mills, Sibonelo Makhanya, Keith Dudgeon, Junaid Dawood, Bryce Parsons, Will Smeed, Daniel Smith, Codi Yusuf, Meeka eel Prince.
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Jason Smith, Karim Janat, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Dwaine Pretorius, Dane Piedt, Tom Moores, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Luus, Daniel Lategan.
Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Live Streaming Details
The SA20 2026 matches, including Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country