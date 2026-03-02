How South Africa Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals – Recapping Proteas’ Journey

South Africa have powered into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals unbeaten, overcoming Super Over drama against Afghanistan and beating tournament favourites India in pursuit of their maiden title

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa path to semi-finals
South Africa's Corbin Bosch, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tony Munyonga during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa reached the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a flawless record

  • Opened with a dominant 57-run win over Canada after posting 213/4

  • Survived a historic double Super Over thriller against Afghanistan

  • Delivered a statement 76-run victory over India in the Super Eights

South Africa have been the team to beat in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026, powering their way to the semi-finals with a 100% record in the tournament. In the group stage and Super Eights, Aiden Markram and co. have left their opponents in the dust, establishing themselves as the favourites to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.

The Proteas have set up a semi-final date against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 4. However, before this fiery clash, let’s take a look back at South Africa’s journey to the semi-finals.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa’s Path To Semi-Finals

Despite losing their only warm-up game against India, South Africa began the tournament with a bang, beating minnows Canada by 57 runs. Batting first, SA posted a total of 213/4, restricting Canada to just 156/8.

Their second group game against Afghanistan was one for the history books. Both teams were tied at 187, leading to a Super Over. Even that ended as a tie, as South Africa matched Afghanistan’s total of 17. In an unprecedented second Super Over, SA finally prevailed, with David Miller and Keshav Maharaj starring.

The Proteas then defeated New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates by seven and six wickets, respectively, to top Group D.

South Africa’s first Super Eight match was against co-hosts and the tournament’s overwhelming favourites India. What followed was an astonishing display of cricket, with SA beating India by a massive 76-run margin, ending the Men in Blue’s 12-match winning streak in the T20 World Cup.

Markram’s side then followed up with routine wins against West Indies (nine wickets) and Zimbabwe (five wickets) to set up their semi-final clash against New Zealand. A win in the next outing will seal a second consecutive final berth for South Africa, where they will look to improve upon their runners-up finish from 2024.

Q

Who qualified for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final?

A

The following teams qualified for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final: South Africa, New Zealand, India, and England.

Q

When is South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final?

A

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will take place on March 4 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 7:00 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch South Africa's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final live?

A

The South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final will be live-streamed on JioHotstar and televised on the Star Sports TV channels in India.

Published At:
