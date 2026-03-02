How South Africa Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals – Recapping Proteas’ Journey

South Africa's Corbin Bosch, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tony Munyonga during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

