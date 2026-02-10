SA Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday South Africa V Canada Match?

South Africa vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check who won yesterday's SA vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match, that was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

South Africa vs Canada
South Africa celebrate the wicket of Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa
  South Africa took on Canada in their ICC T20 WC opening match

  Proteas finished as runners-up at the last edition

  Associates team Canada were bowling first against Aiden Markram-led side

South Africa started their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with a 57-run victory over Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Proteas, who finished as runners-up in 2024, set a total of 213-4 before a strong bowling performance, led by Lungi Ngidi (4-31), restricted Canada to 156-8.

Openers Aiden Markram (59 from 32) and Quinton de Kock (25) scored at 11 an over in the powerplay before the latter was bowled by Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa (1-40).

Markram kept scoring at a rapid rate, while Ryan Rickleton added 33 and big hitting at the death from David Miller (39 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (34no) saw South Africa set a more than competitive total.

And Canada were off to a nightmare start with the bat as Ngidi dismissed Bajwa (0) with the very first ball of the innings, while the seamer also removed Yuvraj Samra (12) and Nicholas Kirton (4) in his first two overs.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

Navneet Dhaliwal (64 from 49) offered some hope for the associate nation, but he was caught in the deep off the bowling of Corbin Bosch (1-27) as the Proteas secured a routine win.

Elsewhere on Monday, Italy's first-ever T20 World Cup match was spoiled by Scotland, who won by 73 runs at Eden Gardens.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, started their campaign with a comfortable win over Oman in Colombo, moving to the top of Group B with an eight-wicket victory.

Data Debrief: Dhaliwal impresses for Canada

Canada had reduced South Africa to 138-4 when Dewald Brevis fell for just 6, but their hopes were all but ended by the exploits of Miller and Stubbs. Miller had three maximums in his innings, while Stubbs' 34 came off just 19 deliveries.

While there were no major upsets in the day's action, Canada and the other losing sides were able to leave with some positives.

Dhaliwal's 64, which included seven fours and one maximum, is the highest individual score by a Canadian player at the T20 World Cup,

The 73-run partnership between Italy's Ben and Harry Manenti, meanwhile, was the second-highest by a pair of brothers in the competition, after Kamran and Umar Akmal's 96-run stand for Pakistan in 2014.

And at the age of 44 years and 81 days, Oman's Aamir Kaleem became the oldest player in men's T20 World Cup history.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
