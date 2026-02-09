South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: CAN Win Coin Toss, Opt To Bat First

South Africa are the runner-up of last year's T20 World Cup
This is a group D match which also include Afghanistan, New Zealand and UAE
Canada have won the toss against South Africa and choose to bowl first
South Africa will take on Canada in match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9, 2026.
South Africa are the runners-up of the previous edition and will again enter this year as one of the favourites to win the trophy. They have a solid batting line-up reinforced with an able bowling department.
The Proteas have been a force to reckon with in both men's and women's cricket in the recent past and have a large talent pool to choose from in the white-ball format, courtesy of their premier domestic T20 league.
On the other hand, Canada will be desperate to make a mark for itself on the world stage. They have features in the last few T20 World Cups but haven't been able to pull off any significant win, unlike other teams such as the USA or Nepal, which have managed to sway people's attention to themselves.
South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The match 9 of ICC T20 Cricket World Cup between South Africa and Canada will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.