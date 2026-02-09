South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: CAN Win Coin Toss, Opt To Bat First

South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the preview, toss update, playing XIs and streaming details of match 9 of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Vikas Patwal
South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa will lock horns with Canada in match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 9, 2026. Photo: X/Proteas Men CSA
  • South Africa are the runner-up of last year's T20 World Cup

  • This is a group D match which also include Afghanistan, New Zealand and UAE

  Canada have won the toss against South Africa and choose to bowl first

South Africa will take on Canada in match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9, 2026.

South Africa are the runners-up of the previous edition and will again enter this year as one of the favourites to win the trophy. They have a solid batting line-up reinforced with an able bowling department.

The Proteas have been a force to reckon with in both men's and women's cricket in the recent past and have a large talent pool to choose from in the white-ball format, courtesy of their premier domestic T20 league.

On the other hand, Canada will be desperate to make a mark for itself on the world stage. They have features in the last few T20 World Cups but haven't been able to pull off any significant win, unlike other teams such as the USA or Nepal, which have managed to sway people's attention to themselves.

Check out the live score of match 9 between South Africa and Canada here.

South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Canada have wont the toss and elected to bowl first.

South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 9 of ICC T20 Cricket World Cup between South Africa and Canada will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

