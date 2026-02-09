South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Enter Firm Favourites In David Vs Goliath Battle

South African will take on Canada in match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 9 of Group D between RSA and CAN at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams will play their first match today and will look to start their tournament on a winning note. The edition's runners-up South Africa are one of the favourites to win the tournament, given their explosive batting order and riches of talent in their team, and will enter the match as favourites. On the other hand, Canada, despite taking part in previous editions of T20 World Cups, haven't been able to a notable mark yet and will be vying to do so by causing some upset in this year's edition.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Feb 2026, 05:53:41 pm IST South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details! The match 9 of ICC T20 Cricket World Cup between South Africa and Canada will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

9 Feb 2026, 05:20:04 pm IST South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details! Match: South Africa vs Canada, Group D Time: 7:00 PM IST Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad