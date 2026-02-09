South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Enter Firm Favourites In David Vs Goliath Battle

South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match 9 between RSA and CAN at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9, 2026

South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
South African will take on Canada in match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 9 of Group D between RSA and CAN at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams will play their first match today and will look to start their tournament on a winning note. The edition's runners-up South Africa are one of the favourites to win the tournament, given their explosive batting order and riches of talent in their team, and will enter the match as favourites. On the other hand, Canada, despite taking part in previous editions of T20 World Cups, haven't been able to a notable mark yet and will be vying to do so by causing some upset in this year's edition.
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details!

The match 9 of ICC T20 Cricket World Cup between South Africa and Canada will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details!

Match: South Africa vs Canada, Group D

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! Forget Monday Blues as we are back with the live coverage of match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
