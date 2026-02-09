South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Canada won the toss and elected to bowl against the Aiden Markram-led South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group D match in Ahmedabad on Monday (February 9). Both teams are kicking off their campaigns with this encounter. The Proteas had finished as runners-up after losing to India in the last edition in 2024. Dilpreet Bajwa is captaining Canada for the first time in a T20I match.

Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Dilpreet Bajwa
Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa, left, shake hands with South Africa's captain Aiden Markram after the toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, and South Africa's Quinton de Kock run between the wickets to score a run during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-
Canada players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Ryan Rickelton
South Africa Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Ansh Patel
Canada's Ansh Patel, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Nicholas Kirton
Canada's Nicholas Kirton takes the catch to get South Africa's Dewald Brevis during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Tristan Stubbs
South Africa Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Dilpreet Bajwa
Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-Tristan Stubbs
South Africa Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Canada vs South Africa T20 World Cup Cricket-David Miller
South Africa's David Miller plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
