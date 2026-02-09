South Africa Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
Canada won the toss and elected to bowl against the Aiden Markram-led South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group D match in Ahmedabad on Monday (February 9). Both teams are kicking off their campaigns with this encounter. The Proteas had finished as runners-up after losing to India in the last edition in 2024. Dilpreet Bajwa is captaining Canada for the first time in a T20I match.
