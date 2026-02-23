IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 18-Game ICC Streak In Super 8 Clash

South Africa beat India by 76 runs, defending 187/7 as India were bowled out for 111
The defeat ended India’s 18-match unbeaten run in ICC events across formats
India now face a must-win Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai
Cricket’s mercurial beauty was on full display in Ahmedabad as defending champions India, long revered for their dominance across formats, saw their imposing streak crumble under the forensic pressure of a rampant South African side.
On a day when the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup script flipped dramatically, India’s unbeaten run in ICC events, stretching a staggering 18 matches across formats since the 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia at the same venue, was finally halted in emphatic style.
Choosing to bat first at the hallowed Narendra Modi Stadium, the Proteas recovered from early jitters to post a formidable 187/7, underpinned by a breathtaking counter-attacking partnership between David Miller (63 off 35) and Dewald Brevis (45 off 29) that defied India’s initial breakthroughs.
In response, India’s vaunted chase collapsed under relentless pressure, regular dismissals turned what should have been a commanding pursuit into a fraught dismantling, ending at 111 all out in just 18.5 overs. Marco Jansen’s devastating 4/22 exemplified South Africa’s clinical attack, exposing fissures in India’s middle order that had been hidden for months.
India’s 18-Match ICC Winning Streak Ends After Dominant Run Across Formats
This match stands as India’s first defeat in a multi-nation T20I tournament since the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal loss to England in Adelaide, across 23 matches with 21 wins (including a Super Over triumph), 1 loss and 1 no result.
India’s net run rate has taken a hit in the Super 8 points table, complicating their semifinal aspirations. They now face a must-win scenario in their next outing: a Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on February 26 in Chennai as they look to rekindle momentum and stay in contention for the last four.
The Men in Blue will then conclude their Super 8 campaign against the West Indies on March 1 in Kolkata, needing a robust show to keep title hopes alive.