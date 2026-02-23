IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 18-Game ICC Streak In Super 8 Clash

South Africa ended India’s 18-match ICC winning streak with a 76-run victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, exposing batting struggles in Ahmedabad

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
T20 WCup Cricket South Africa won by 76 runs
South Africa's players being congratulated by India's Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa beat India by 76 runs, defending 187/7 as India were bowled out for 111

  • The defeat ended India’s 18-match unbeaten run in ICC events across formats

  • India now face a must-win Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai

Cricket’s mercurial beauty was on full display in Ahmedabad as defending champions India, long revered for their dominance across formats, saw their imposing streak crumble under the forensic pressure of a rampant South African side.

On a day when the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup script flipped dramatically, India’s unbeaten run in ICC events, stretching a staggering 18 matches across formats since the 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia at the same venue, was finally halted in emphatic style.

Choosing to bat first at the hallowed Narendra Modi Stadium, the Proteas recovered from early jitters to post a formidable 187/7, underpinned by a breathtaking counter-attacking partnership between David Miller (63 off 35) and Dewald Brevis (45 off 29) that defied India’s initial breakthroughs.

In response, India’s vaunted chase collapsed under relentless pressure, regular dismissals turned what should have been a commanding pursuit into a fraught dismantling, ending at 111 all out in just 18.5 overs. Marco Jansen’s devastating 4/22 exemplified South Africa’s clinical attack, exposing fissures in India’s middle order that had been hidden for months.

India’s 18-Match ICC Winning Streak Ends After Dominant Run Across Formats

Related Content
Related Content

This match stands as India’s first defeat in a multi-nation T20I tournament since the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal loss to England in Adelaide, across 23 matches with 21 wins (including a Super Over triumph), 1 loss and 1 no result.

India’s net run rate has taken a hit in the Super 8 points table, complicating their semifinal aspirations. They now face a must-win scenario in their next outing: a Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on February 26 in Chennai as they look to rekindle momentum and stay in contention for the last four.

The Men in Blue will then conclude their Super 8 campaign against the West Indies on March 1 in Kolkata, needing a robust show to keep title hopes alive.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  2. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 18-Game ICC Streak In Super 8 Clash

  3. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs To Shake Up Semifinal Race

  4. MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here

  5. India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma's Streak Over - Opener Ends T20 World Cup Duck Streak In Crucial Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  2. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Eight Arrested In Delhi Terror Conspiracy: ISI, LeT And Bangladesh Links Uncovered

  5. Memory Keepers Of The Dalit Diaspora

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Pakistan Strikes Terror Hideouts In Afghanistan

  2. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Pak Joins 13 Other Nations In Condemning Remarks Supporting Israeli Expansion In West Asia

  4. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  5. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart