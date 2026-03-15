F1 Chinese Grand Prix Main Race Live Streaming: Mercedes' Antonelli Starts On Pole - Check Starting Grid

Summary of this article
Kimi Antonelli starts on pole at Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Main Race
George Russell starts second with Ferraris occupying third and fourth
Antonelli's is the youngest-ever driver on pole position for F1 GP
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli continued from where he left off at Melbourne as the young driver grabbed pole at the Chinese Grand Prix after his teammate George Russell. Antonelli's heroics at Shanghai also made him the youngest-ever driver on pole position for a Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Russell look destined to grab the pole after winning the sprint race earlier in the day. However he stopped on track in qualifying and limped back to the pits with technical problems.
Russell’s team got the car going again with seconds to spare for him to set a time. It was only good enough for second on the grid, 0.222 of a second off Antonelli, who kept up Mercedes’ run of qualifying dominance after F1’s sweeping changes to the cars for 2026.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will start third and fourth, respectively.
F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid
As per AP, the 19-year-old Antonelli became the youngest driver to take pole position for a full Grand Prix race, though he was also on pole aged 18 for a sprint race last year in Miami.
“It’s just the beginning, so obviously there’s a lot more to come,” Antonelli said. “Really looking forward to tomorrow. Car is feeling really good, car is strong, so a lot to play for tomorrow. But just super happy with today.”
Chinese GP 2026: Main Race Timings
Sunday, March 15
F1 Chinese Grand Prix: 12:25pm IST; 7 am (local time)
Chinese GP 2026: Live Streaming
Chinese Grand Prix 2026 will be streamed live on FanCode in India. Users will have to buy subscription to watch the race.