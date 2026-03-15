F1 Chinese Grand Prix Main Race Live Streaming: Mercedes' Antonelli Starts On Pole - Check Starting Grid

Chinese Grand Prix: Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli will be starting from pole at the Shanghai International Circuit for its second race of the year with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on his heels

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Curated by: Tejas Rane
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Chinese Formula One Grand Prix 2026 Qualifying session-Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy gestures after getting the pole position during the qualifying session of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China. | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kimi Antonelli starts on pole at Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Main Race

  • George Russell starts second with Ferraris occupying third and fourth

  • Antonelli's is the youngest-ever driver on pole position for F1 GP

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli continued from where he left off at Melbourne as the young driver grabbed pole at the Chinese Grand Prix after his teammate George Russell. Antonelli's heroics at Shanghai also made him the youngest-ever driver on pole position for a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Russell look destined to grab the pole after winning the sprint race earlier in the day. However he stopped on track in qualifying and limped back to the pits with technical problems.

Russell’s team got the car going again with seconds to spare for him to set a time. It was only good enough for second on the grid, 0.222 of a second off Antonelli, who kept up Mercedes’ run of qualifying dominance after F1’s sweeping changes to the cars for 2026.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will start third and fourth, respectively.

F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid

As per AP, the 19-year-old Antonelli became the youngest driver to take pole position for a full Grand Prix race, though he was also on pole aged 18 for a sprint race last year in Miami.

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Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates his pole position for the sprint qualifying ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 13, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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“It’s just the beginning, so obviously there’s a lot more to come,” Antonelli said. “Really looking forward to tomorrow. Car is feeling really good, car is strong, so a lot to play for tomorrow. But just super happy with today.”

Chinese GP 2026: Main Race Timings

Sunday, March 15
F1 Chinese Grand Prix: 12:25pm IST; 7 am (local time)

Chinese GP 2026: Live Streaming

Chinese Grand Prix 2026 will be streamed live on FanCode in India. Users will have to buy subscription to watch the race.

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