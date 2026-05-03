Miami GP Qualifying: Kimi Antonelli Takes Pole Dramatically After Sprint Setback

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli bounced back from a challenging Sprint race to secure his third consecutive pole position at the 2026 Miami Grand Prix

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Miami Grand Prix F1 2026 Qualifying report Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy talks with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after a qualifying session for the Miami Formula One Grand Prix auto race. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli bounced back from a challenging sprint race to claim pole position

  • Max Verstappen secured a front-row start for Red Bull, finishing just 0.166 seconds behind Antonelli

  • The session saw mixed fortunes for other teams, including technical hurdles for Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto

Kimi Antonelli helped Mercedes rebound from a disappointing showing in the Saturday sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix by winning the pole in qualifying just a few hours later.

It's the third consecutive pole for the current Formula One championship leader, who blocked Max Verstappen from taking the top starting spot at Miami International Autodrome for a third straight year.

Mercedes has dominated the competition this season, with George Russell winning from the pole in the season-opening race, then Antonelli winning from the pole in the two grands prix that followed. F1 then had a five-week break when a pair of races in the Middle East were canceled because of the war in Iran.

All teams made upgrades to their cars during the break, but after Russell was fourth and Antonelli sixth in Saturday's sprint race, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff acknowledged “we are a little out of sync with our upgrades compared to other teams.”

Antonelli recovered by qualifying and turned a lap at 1 minute, 28.653 seconds to beat Verstappen of Red Bull for the pole.

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“Obviously a difficult start of the day with the sprint where it didn't go our way, but super happy with the recovery,” Antonelli said. “We will do our best this week and obviously it's been a little bit more difficult for us.”

Verstappen earned his best starting spot of the season as Red Bull has seemingly improved with its car upgrades. The four-time world champion — a two-time winner at Miami — had qualified sixth in Australia, eighth in China and 11th in Japan.

His best finish of the season so far was sixth in the Australia season opener, and the Dutchman has been so frustrated with the current car regulations that he's talked about potentially leaving F1.

He was all smiles after his qualifying result.

“For sure the car has not been great in the previous races and from my side I never felt comfortable with the layout of the car,” Verstappen said. “I think over the those last few weeks the team has been pushing to try to bring upgrades to the car and making me feel more comfortable with a lot of things in the car and it really pays off.

“I feel more in control of the car again and I can push a bit more. To be on the front row is way better than I expected heading into the weekend.”

Charles Leclerc, who was third in the sprint race, qualified third for Ferrari. Lando Norris, the reigning world champion and defending Miami Grand Prix winner, qualified fourth for McLaren after winning the sprint race from the pole.

Russell was fifth, Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari was sixth and Oscar Piastri of McLaren was seventh after finishing second in the sprint race.

Both of the Cadillac drivers failed to advance out of the first round in the team's first race in the United States. Despite major upgrades made to the new car during the five-week break between the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 and Miami, Valtteri Bottas qualified 20th and Sergio Perez was 21st.

Only Gabriel Bortoleto qualified below them, last in 22nd, because of an issue that caused his Audi to catch fire.

F1 and the FIA governing body are considering adjusting the schedule for Sunday's race because of heavy rain expected in Miami. Most of the drivers have been concerned since Thursday about the forecast, which calls for thunderstorms. The race must be paused if there's lightning in the area because conditions must be clear enough for a medical helicopter to operate when cars are on the track.

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