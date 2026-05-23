Arne Slot Refuses to Guarantee Mohamed Salah Farewell Appearance Against Brentford In Last Premier League 2025-26 Clash

Mohamed Salah prepares for his final Liverpool match amid public criticism of Arne Slot’s tactical direction
Manager Arne Slot remained non-committal about Salah's inclusion in Sunday's squad as the club chases Champions League qualification
The season finale highlights a growing rift between the departing star and the manager regarding the team's evolving playing style
Mohamed Salah will say goodbye to Liverpool on Sunday. In what manner remains unclear.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot wouldn't commit on Friday to the Egypt star playing against Brentford in their Premier League finale at Anfield.
Salah forced the question with his criticism of Liverpool's style of play after a 4-2 loss to Aston Villa last Friday. He called for a return to “heavy metal attacking” that used to strike fear in opponents.
Salah's second public rift with Slot this season has added extra drama to his farewell and the team's last chance to secure Champions League qualification.
Slot was asked on Friday if Salah will definitely be involved against Brentford.
“I never say anything about team selection,” Slot responded. “It would be a surprise to you if I did this right now, I think.”
In March, the 33-year-old Salah announced he was leaving at the end of the season after reaching an agreement with the club to end his contract one year early.
Salah’s production has dipped in his ninth year at Anfield, to such an extent that he was dropped for a stretch of games — leading to the winger telling reporters in December that the club “has thrown me under the bus.”
Salah Questions Style
“Heavy metal” football is a reference to the aggressive style favored by former manager Jurgen Klopp.
“That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good,” Salah wrote in a social media post. “It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.”
Liverpool won the Premier League last year in Slot's his first season in charge and Salah was the player of the season and winner of the golden boot. But Salah has tallied just 12 goals in 40 appearances this season.
“Mo and I have both the same interest — we want the best for this club, we want the club to be as successful as possible,” Slot said.
The Dutchman was asked if Salah's critique could undermine what he's trying to accomplish.
“You are doing a lot of assumptions. You say that he wants to play that style and then say that it is not my style,” Slot said. “I think Mo was really happy with the style we played last season, and the fans as well, because that led to us winning the league.
“Football has changed, football has evolved. He and the team — and I was included in that — brought the league title back after five years and we would like to challenge for that again next season and continue to evolve the team.”
Slot was asked if Liverpool's style has changed from last year to this season.
“If you play football, you are not the only team on the pitch,” he said. “This league has become so strong that football has changed, but we have to find that right balance of still being able to compete but definitely also play the brand and the style of football the fans want to see and I want my team to play.”