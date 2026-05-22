Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Final: First Leg Of Liga MX Clausura Title Decider Ends In Stalemate

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the Liga MX 2025-26 Clausura final at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City, on Thursday (May 21, 2026). Azul, the dominant side in this rivalry with 31 wins in their previous 65 meetings, expectedly enjoyed a lion's share of possession and also led in other metrics. However, despite having two dozen attempts with four on target, the nine-time champions were left frustrated. For the Pumas, veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas was the standout performer. The second leg will be played on Sunday, May 24, at Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City. The winners of the Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM clash will face Apertura champions Toluca in the Campeon de Campeones -- a ceremonial, one-off showdown to decide the absolute national champion -- on July 25, six days after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

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Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura Final first leg highlights-
Pumas' players greet fans after the Mexican soccer league first leg final match against Cruz Azul in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura Final first leg highlights-Kevin Mier
Cruz Azul's goalkeeper Kevin Mier, left, blocks a shot on goal by Pumas' Robert Morales during the Mexican soccer league first leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura Final first leg highlights-Jordan Carillo
Pumas' Jordan Carillo, left, and Cruz Azul's Agustin Palavecino vie for the ball during the Mexican soccer league first leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura Final first leg highlights-Alvaro Angulo
Pumas' Alvaro Angulo, center, dribbles the ball during the Mexican soccer league first leg final match against Cruz Azul in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura Final first leg highlights-Rodrigo Lopez
Pumas' Rodrigo Lopez, left, blocks a shot by Cruz Azul's Agustin Palavecino during the Mexican soccer league first leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura Final first leg highlights-Osinachi Ebere
Cruz Azul's Osinachi Ebere, center, attempts a shot on goal against Pumas during the Mexican soccer league first leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura Final first leg highlights-Referee Ismael Lopez
Referee Ismael Lopez cancels a penalty for Cruz Azul after reviewing the VAR during the Mexican soccer league first leg final match against Pumas in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura Final first leg highlights-
Players of Pumas and Cruz Azul argue during the Mexican soccer league first leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura Final first leg highlights-Nathan Silva
Pumas' Nathan Silva clears the ball during the Mexican soccer league first leg final match against Cruz Azul in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura Final first leg highlights-Christian Gimenez
Former player Christian Gimenez places the trophy on a stand prior to the Mexican soccer league first leg final match between Cruz Azul and Pumas in Mexico City.) | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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