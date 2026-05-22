Cruz Azul Vs Pumas UNAM Final: First Leg Of Liga MX Clausura Title Decider Ends In Stalemate
Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the Liga MX 2025-26 Clausura final at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico City, on Thursday (May 21, 2026). Azul, the dominant side in this rivalry with 31 wins in their previous 65 meetings, expectedly enjoyed a lion's share of possession and also led in other metrics. However, despite having two dozen attempts with four on target, the nine-time champions were left frustrated. For the Pumas, veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas was the standout performer. The second leg will be played on Sunday, May 24, at Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City. The winners of the Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM clash will face Apertura champions Toluca in the Campeon de Campeones -- a ceremonial, one-off showdown to decide the absolute national champion -- on July 25, six days after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
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