Pele Statue Unveiled In Guadalajara As Mexican City Prepares For FIFA World Cup 2026
A towering 31-foot-tall statue of Brazilian football legend Pele was unveiled in the Mexican city of Guadalajara on Thursday ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Jalisco governor Pablo Lemus was present during the unveiling of the statue. The giant monument, which stands in Plaza Brazil outside Jalisco Stadium, is a tribute to Pele's achievements and legacy with the Brazil national team and his historic connection to the city, having played at the venue during the 1970 FIFA World Cup. Pele won the title that year – one of the three World Cup trophies in his cabinet. The former Santos forward died in 2022 at the age of 82.
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