GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Produces A Moment Of Pure Brilliance To Send Shivam Dube Packing - Watch

Not only with the bat, but Gill was a live wire in the field too, firing a scintillating direct hit from mid-off to send back Kartik Sharma for 17. Not only that, when CSK's hard-hitting all-rounder, Shivam Dubey, was in his full pomp and was taking GT bowlers to cleaners, Gill took a spectacular backward-running catch to dismiss him for 47 off just 17 balls.