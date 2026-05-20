GT Vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Titans Eye Crucial Top-Two Finish As They Face Faltering Super Kings

P PTI Published at: 20 May 2026 3:39 pm

Gujarat Titans are in a three-way fight with RCB and SRH for the top two spots in the playoffs and will present a very good case for themselves if they win against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, May 21

P PTI Published at: 20 May 2026 3:39 pm

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 66 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 21. | Photo: AP