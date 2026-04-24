IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Enters Elite List With Multiple Tons In A Season — Check Details

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson blasts an unbeaten 101 off just 54 balls against MI at the Wankhede Stadium
This was his second century of IPL 2026
Samson becomes only the fourth CSK player to hit more than one century in a single season
Sanju Samson made a remarkable turnaround in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 by smashing his second century of the season in four matches.
Samson struck a boundary on the last ball of the first innings to bring his fifth ton of the IPL in 54 balls to take CSK to 207/6 in 20 overs, who eventually won the match by a staggering 103 runs and the wicket-keeper batter was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his belligerent knock.
With this century, Sanju Samson has become a part of an elite list of players who have scored multiple centuries in a single season of the IPL. Many great white-ball batters of international cricket, such as Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, Gayle, etc., are already part of this list, with Samson also gracing it with his presence.
Also, Samson becomes the fourth CSK batter to hit multiple tons in a single season after Shane Watson, Murli Vijay and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Let's now delve deeper into who are list of batters with multiple centuries in a single IPL season.
4 Centuries In a Single Season
While we are talking about Sanju Samson's second hundred of the season, there are two players - Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler, who have doubled the feat and gone on to slam four centuries.
Virat Kohli (2016): In 2016, Kohli was in beast mode as he slammed 4 centuries to amass 973 runs in 16 matches at an astonishing average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03, including 3 half-centuries, too, along with four hundreds. This is the record of the most runs in an IPL season by a batter to date.
Jos Buttler (2022): Buttler was in sublime form in the 2022 IPL, where he stockpiled 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. He hit 4 centuries during his rich vein of form in the 15th edition of the IPL.
3 Centuries In A Season
If anybody who ever came close to beating Virat Kohli's record of most runs in a season, it was Shubman Gill, who, in IPL 2023, blazed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 63.57. He slammed three centuries in the season and took GT into the final, eventually losing to CSK.
2 Centuries In A Season
The list of players with is long that shows the batting prowess that had been at display in the IPL over the years. Here's the list of players with two centuries in one IPL season.
Chris Gayle (RCB 2011): 608 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 188 including 2 centuries
Hashim Amla (PBKS 2017): 420 runs in 10 matches at an average of 60 including 2 centuries
Shane Watson (CSK 2018): The Aussie all-rounder played a crucial role in CSK's title win 555 runs throughout the season.
Shikhar Dhawan (DC 2020): 618 runs in 17 matches at an average of 44.14 including two centuries
KL Rahul (LSG 2022): 616 runs in 15 matches at an average of 51.33, taking his team into the play-offs
Virat Kohli (RCB 2023): 639 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.25, including two tons
Sanju Samson (CSK 2026): After a dry run in the initial matches, Samson made an amazing comeback with two centuries against DC and MI.
How much runs did Sanju Samson scored against MI in match 34 of IPL 2026?
Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 101 runs off 54 runs against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23.
Which list did of players did Samson enter after hitting the century against MI?
Sanju Samson became the fourth player to hit two or more hundreds in a single season and joins the elite list select players with multiple tons in a single IPL season.