IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Enters Elite List With Multiple Tons In A Season — Check Details

Sanju Samson smashed a blasting unbeaten 101 in just 54 balls against MI at the Wankhede Stadium, and with the ton, joins the elite list of select players with multiple centuries in a single IPL season

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Sanju Samson Enters Elite List: IPL 2026
Sanju Samson hits 2nd century of IPL 2026 to join an elite list of players. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson blasts an unbeaten 101 off just 54 balls against MI at the Wankhede Stadium

  • This was his second century of IPL 2026

  • Samson becomes only the fourth CSK player to hit more than one century in a single season

Sanju Samson made a remarkable turnaround in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 by smashing his second century of the season in four matches.

Samson struck a boundary on the last ball of the first innings to bring his fifth ton of the IPL in 54 balls to take CSK to 207/6 in 20 overs, who eventually won the match by a staggering 103 runs and the wicket-keeper batter was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his belligerent knock.

With this century, Sanju Samson has become a part of an elite list of players who have scored multiple centuries in a single season of the IPL. Many great white-ball batters of international cricket, such as Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, Gayle, etc., are already part of this list, with Samson also gracing it with his presence.

Also, Samson becomes the fourth CSK batter to hit multiple tons in a single season after Shane Watson, Murli Vijay and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Let's now delve deeper into who are list of batters with multiple centuries in a single IPL season.

Related Content
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 33
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Scores Blistering Century For Chennai Super Kings In El Clasico
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
CSK Vs DC: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 18
Sanju Samson in action for CSK against DC in IPL 2026 clash at MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai. - AP Photo
CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season
Related Content

4 Centuries In a Single Season

While we are talking about Sanju Samson's second hundred of the season, there are two players - Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler, who have doubled the feat and gone on to slam four centuries.

Virat Kohli (2016): In 2016, Kohli was in beast mode as he slammed 4 centuries to amass 973 runs in 16 matches at an astonishing average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03, including 3 half-centuries, too, along with four hundreds. This is the record of the most runs in an IPL season by a batter to date.

Jos Buttler (2022): Buttler was in sublime form in the 2022 IPL, where he stockpiled 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. He hit 4 centuries during his rich vein of form in the 15th edition of the IPL.

3 Centuries In A Season

If anybody who ever came close to beating Virat Kohli's record of most runs in a season, it was Shubman Gill, who, in IPL 2023, blazed 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 63.57. He slammed three centuries in the season and took GT into the final, eventually losing to CSK.

2 Centuries In A Season

The list of players with is long that shows the batting prowess that had been at display in the IPL over the years. Here's the list of players with two centuries in one IPL season.

Chris Gayle (RCB 2011): 608 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 188 including 2 centuries

Hashim Amla (PBKS 2017): 420 runs in 10 matches at an average of 60 including 2 centuries

Shane Watson (CSK 2018): The Aussie all-rounder played a crucial role in CSK's title win 555 runs throughout the season.

Shikhar Dhawan (DC 2020): 618 runs in 17 matches at an average of 44.14 including two centuries

KL Rahul (LSG 2022): 616 runs in 15 matches at an average of 51.33, taking his team into the play-offs

Virat Kohli (RCB 2023): 639 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.25, including two tons

Sanju Samson (CSK 2026): After a dry run in the initial matches, Samson made an amazing comeback with two centuries against DC and MI.

Q

How much runs did Sanju Samson scored against MI in match 34 of IPL 2026?

A

Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 101 runs off 54 runs against MI at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23.

Q

Which list did of players did Samson enter after hitting the century against MI?

A

Sanju Samson became the fourth player to hit two or more hundreds in a single season and joins the elite list select players with multiple tons in a single IPL season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Sanju Samson Closes In On Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Tops Purple Cap List

  2. Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Matthew Hayden, Jay Shah Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Master Blaster

  3. IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Enters Elite List With Multiple Tons In A Season — Check Details

  4. IPL Sensationalism: Who's Feeding Endless Fake News, And How To Minimise Your Exposure?

  5. RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs CAN LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Ayush Shetty Wins Match 3, India Lead 2-1

  4. IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu And Co. Up Against Danish Counterparts In Match 1

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Day In Pics: April 23, 2026

  3. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

  4. Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Over Posts Targeting Newslaundry’s Manisha Pande

  5. Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 In Photos: Long Queues Of Voters In Central Chennai

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. 'Israel's Instrument of Pressure': A Palestinian Response To New Death Penalty Law

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

Latest Stories

  1. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  2. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance

  3. Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Latest Update: Romantic Drama To Release In 2026, Confirms Anurag Basu

  4. Delhi Roadshow Builds Momentum For Rajasthan’s Agritech Summit

  5. Aadu 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jayasurya's Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Thriller

  6. Delhi High Court Seeks Kejriwal’s Response on Plea Against Circulation of Court Hearing Videos

  7. IND Vs CAN LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Ayush Shetty Wins Match 3, India Lead 2-1

  8. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC