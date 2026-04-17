GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's Half-Century Leads Gujarat To Nervy Victory; Kolkata Suffer 6th Straight Defeat

While chasing a target of 181 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the GT skipper anchored the pursuit with an authoritative 86 off just 50 balls at an impressive striking rate of 172

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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill scores 80+ runs in Gujarat's nervy win against Kolkata

  • KKR had posted 180 runs on the board, thanks to Cameron Green's knock

  • The match went until the final over

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill once again proved why he is the heartbeat of his side after delivering a clinical batting performance against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 25 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season.

While chasing a target of 181 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the GT skipper anchored the pursuit with an authoritative 86 off just 50 balls at an impressive striking rate of 172.

He took control early on in the powerplay, shifting gears effortlessly to keep the required rate under check. Gill had a 57-run opening wicket partnership with Sai Sudharsan, who departed for 22 off 16.

Later on partners like Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar fell around him but Gill remained stable, reaching his half-century in just 30 deliveries.

But Shubman Gill remained unfazed to help Gujarat position themselves in a secure spot for their third win of the season.

His knock included by 8 crisp boundaries and 4 sixes, including a standout lofted maximum over extra-cover.

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But Shubman Gull's knock wasn't enough as there was a moment when a late wobble threatened to spoil his hard work.

With 11 needed off the last 12 balls, the 19th over became exciting to watch. Vaibhav Arora bowled a tight line, but Rahul Tewatia and Glenn Phillips kept their cool, picking up crucial singles to leave just 5 runs required for the final over.

The drama peaked in the 20th as Ramandeep Singh took the ball for KKR. He struck immediately on the first delivery, dismissing Glenn Phillips who holed out to Rinku Singh.

However, with the equation down to 4 off 4, the Titans remained composed. Shahrukh Khan joined Tewatia and clinical running between the wickets narrowed the gap before Shahrukh hit the winning runs with two balls to spare.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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