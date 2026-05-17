KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Matches Virat Kohli With Second Straight 500-Plus-Run Season As Captain

Sachin Tendulkar (2010 and 2011), KL Rahul (2020, 2021, 2022) and David Warner (2015, 2016, 2017) are the only other captains to have tallied 500-plus runs in back-to-back Indian Premier League editions

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KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Matches Virat Kohli Second Straight 500-Plus-Run Season As Captain
Shubman Gill (right) hits a six during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill hits 49-ball 85 in KKR vs GT match

  • Gujarat Titans skipper now has 552 runs from 12 innings in IPL 2026

  • Gill matches Virat Kohli (2015, 2016) in aggregating 500-plus runs in consecutive IPL editions

Shubman Gill's sparkling knock went in vain, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outbatted Gujarat Titans (GT) by 29 runs in match 60 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (May 16).

ALSO READ: KKR Vs GT Highlights

'Prince' Gill stroked a regal 49-ball 85 and looked good for a century before a sweetly timed shot was caught superbly at the fine leg fence by Anukul Roy. The GT captain had to walk back after third umpire confirmed the dismissal, and with him went his team's hopes of victory.

Nevertheless, Gill crossed the 500-run mark in his season aggregate with ease. He has amassed 552 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2026 at an average of 46.00 and strike rate of 160.46. With that, the 26-year-old now has notched up 500-plus runs in consecutive IPL editions, having tallied 650 runs in 2025.

Gill thus matched former India captain Virat Kohli, who had scored 500-plus runs in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The illustrious list also includes a certain Sachin Tendulkar (2010 and 2011), apart from KL Rahul (2020, 2021, 2022) and David Warner (2015, 2016, 2017).

KKR next meet Mumbai Indians in Kolkata on May 20, before playing their final league game versus Delhi Capitals on May 24 at the same venue. As for the Titans, they face Chennai Super Kings in their last league outing on May 21 in Ahmedabad.

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IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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