KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Matches Virat Kohli With Second Straight 500-Plus-Run Season As Captain

Summary of this article
Shubman Gill hits 49-ball 85 in KKR vs GT match
Gujarat Titans skipper now has 552 runs from 12 innings in IPL 2026
Gill matches Virat Kohli (2015, 2016) in aggregating 500-plus runs in consecutive IPL editions
Shubman Gill's sparkling knock went in vain, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outbatted Gujarat Titans (GT) by 29 runs in match 60 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (May 16).
'Prince' Gill stroked a regal 49-ball 85 and looked good for a century before a sweetly timed shot was caught superbly at the fine leg fence by Anukul Roy. The GT captain had to walk back after third umpire confirmed the dismissal, and with him went his team's hopes of victory.
Nevertheless, Gill crossed the 500-run mark in his season aggregate with ease. He has amassed 552 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2026 at an average of 46.00 and strike rate of 160.46. With that, the 26-year-old now has notched up 500-plus runs in consecutive IPL editions, having tallied 650 runs in 2025.
Gill thus matched former India captain Virat Kohli, who had scored 500-plus runs in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The illustrious list also includes a certain Sachin Tendulkar (2010 and 2011), apart from KL Rahul (2020, 2021, 2022) and David Warner (2015, 2016, 2017).
KKR next meet Mumbai Indians in Kolkata on May 20, before playing their final league game versus Delhi Capitals on May 24 at the same venue. As for the Titans, they face Chennai Super Kings in their last league outing on May 21 in Ahmedabad.
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31