KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Eye Playoff Berth, Kolkata Knight Riders Look To Cash In At Eden

KKR vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the Indian Premier League 2026 Match 60 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans on Saturday, May 16, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans Updates
(KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 60 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 16. Gujarat Titans have turned their season around brilliantly, climbing to second on the table with five straight wins after a shaky start, and another victory tonight will virtually confirm their playoff spot. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are in a tight corner. The defending champions sit eighth with just four wins from 11 matches and need a strong finish to stay alive in the race. With three home games left, KKR will be desperate to make Eden Gardens count against an in-form GT side. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 6

GT: 4

KKR: 1

No Result: 1

KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts

  • Venue: Eden Garden, Kolkata

  • Date: 16 May 2026 (Saturday)

  • Time: 7:30PM (IST)

  • Captains: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Shubman Gill (GT)

  • On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Swaroopanand Kannur

  • 3rd Umpire: Sam Nogajski

  • Current Standings: KKR (8th), GT (2nd)

KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Info

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in Indian Premier League will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello!

Good evening, we are back with another live blog as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League 2026. Stay tuned for live updates from Eden Gardens.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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