KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Eye Playoff Berth, Kolkata Knight Riders Look To Cash In At Eden

(KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 60 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 16. Gujarat Titans have turned their season around brilliantly, climbing to second on the table with five straight wins after a shaky start, and another victory tonight will virtually confirm their playoff spot. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are in a tight corner. The defending champions sit eighth with just four wins from 11 matches and need a strong finish to stay alive in the race. With three home games left, KKR will be desperate to make Eden Gardens count against an in-form GT side. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

16 May 2026, 06:47:53 pm IST KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Matches: 6 GT: 4 KKR: 1 No Result: 1

16 May 2026, 06:08:59 pm IST KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts Venue : Eden Garden, Kolkata

Date : 16 May 2026 (Saturday)

Time : 7:30PM (IST)

Captains : Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Shubman Gill (GT)

On-field umpires : Virender Sharma, Swaroopanand Kannur

3rd Umpire : Sam Nogajski

Current Standings: KKR (8th), GT (2nd)

16 May 2026, 05:49:52 pm IST KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Info The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in Indian Premier League will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.