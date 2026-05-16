KKR Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match At Eden Gardens?

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans are currently second on the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from 11 matches
Kolkata Knight Riders have won only four matches this season and are fighting to stay alive in the playoff race
GT defeated KKR by five wickets in their previous meeting earlier this IPL season
Kolkata Knight Riders return to Eden Gardens for a must-win Indian premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans on Saturday, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. KKR currently sit eighth on the points table with nine points from 11 matches, while GT are second with 16 points and can become the first team to officially seal a playoff berth with a victory.
Ajinkya Rahane’s side suffered a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous outing, making this contest virtually a knockout game for the defending champions.
Gujarat Titans enter the match as one of the form teams of the tournament, riding a five-match winning streak under Shubman Gill’s leadership. Sai Sudharsan has been sensational this season with 501 runs, while Gill has contributed 467 runs at an average above 42.
GT’s bowling unit has also clicked at the right time, with Kagiso Rabada taking 21 wickets and Rashid Khan adding 16 scalps. Their disciplined hard-length bowling strategy has consistently troubled opposition batters throughout the campaign. Meanwhile, KKR will once again depend heavily on Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy to keep their campaign alive.
The previous meeting between the two sides this season saw Gujarat Titans defeat KKR by five wickets in Ahmedabad. Historically too, GT have dominated the rivalry, winning four of the six completed matches between the teams.
Eden Gardens is expected to offer a balanced surface with assistance for both batters and spinners under lights, while chasing could remain a major advantage due to evening dew. With playoff pressure mounting and GT eyeing qualification, fans can expect a high-intensity battle in Kolkata.
KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 6
KKR won: 1
GT won: 4
No Result: 1
KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Google’s win predictor slightly favors Gujarat Titans with a 54% chance compared to Kolkata Knight Riders’ 46%. GT’s superior form, balanced bowling attack, and consistent top order make them marginal favorites heading into the contest.
However, KKR’s desperation factor and home advantage at Eden Gardens could make this a far tighter contest than the numbers suggest. If KKR’s spinners dominate the middle overs, they can still pull off a crucial upset and revive their playoff hopes.
KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar